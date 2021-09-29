JNU Convocation 2021: JNU To Hold 5th Virtual Convocation For PhD Scholars Tomorrow

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will conduct the fifth convocation ceremony for the PhD students on September 30. The event will be conducted in virtual mode. The JNU 5th convocation will begin at 2.30 pm on Thursday which can be watched anywhere.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be the chief guest of the event. Dr Vijay Kumar Saraswat, chancellor of JNU and member of NITI Ayog and vice-chancellor of JNU, M Jagadesh Kumar will also be present at the event. The live event can be watched online on the official Facebook page of JNU. The information about the JNU convocation was shared by the JNU VC M.Jagadesh Kumar on his official Twitter handle.

"The 5th Convocation of JNU will be held virtually on 30th September 2021. Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan is the Chief Guest. The convocation can be viewed at the following link: https://facebook.com/officialjnu," he tweeted.

JNU 5th Convocation 2021

This program is for those PhD students. In order to participate in the Convocation ceremony, students were asked to register on the official website of JNU. Candidates had to pay a registration fee of Rs. 800 along with a proforma by September 20, 2021. The event will end with a vote of thanks by Prof. Ravikesh who is the registrar of the University.

