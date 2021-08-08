JNVST 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Changes Exam Centre For Class 6 Exams, See Details

JNVST 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released a notification related to JNVST 2021. As per the notification, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2021 exam centre for the Class 6 entrance exam has been changed. Those students who are preparing to take the JNVST 2021 exam can check notification on the official website, navodaya.gov.in. Here is a direct link to view the notification. Candidates are hereby informed that this change has been made by NVS due to administrative reasons. Over 62 exam centres have been changed by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. The detailed addresses of the exam centres throughout India are mentioned in the notification link mentioned above.

JNVST 2021 Exam Date and centre details

JNVST Exam 2021 date has been decided on August 11, 2021

Bihar- The old centre was Marwari High School, whereas the new centre is Navrastra Ucchaya Madhyamic Vidyalaya Patahi, Muzaffarpur

In Jammu and Kashmir, the old centre was HSS boys Doda Distt. Doda JAMMU & KASHMIR, 182202, whereas the new centre is Faridya Model HR. Sec. School Doda

Along with Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir, exam centres have also changed for Odisha, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chattisgarh.

JNVST 2021: Important Dates

Exam to be conducted on August 11, 2021

Admit Cards were released on July 23, 2021

JNVST 2021 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in.

Click on the link which reads 'JNVST 2021 Admit Card'

Enter your registration and other required details.

Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed.

Check details and download it.

Keep a hard copy for further requirements.

About JNVST Exam 2021

JNVST 2021 Exam is conducted by the CBSE. It is held with the aim that talented children from rural areas are able to obtain an education without hurdle. The exam is conducted in multiple languages and it is class neutral. The duration of the exam is 2 hours.