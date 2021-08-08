JNVST 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Changes Exam Centre For Class 6 Exams, See Details

Quick links:
JNVST 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released a notification related to JNVST 2021. As per the notification, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2021 exam centre for the Class 6 entrance exam has been changed. Those students who are preparing to take the JNVST 2021 exam can check notification on the official website, navodaya.gov.in. Here is a direct link to view the notification. Candidates are hereby informed that this change has been made by NVS due to administrative reasons. Over 62 exam centres have been changed by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. The detailed addresses of the exam centres throughout India are mentioned in the notification link mentioned above.
JNVST 2021 Exam is conducted by the CBSE. It is held with the aim that talented children from rural areas are able to obtain an education without hurdle. The exam is conducted in multiple languages and it is class neutral. The duration of the exam is 2 hours.