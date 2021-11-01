JoSAA Counselling: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out At 5 PM Today

JoSAA counselling update: Joint Seat Allocation Authority is gearing up to release JoSAA round 2 seat allotment result. The seat allotment result is scheduled to be out on Monday. November 1, 2021 in the second half. As per the schedule, candidates will be able to check the same after 5 pm on Monday. To be noted that the JoSAA 2021 counselling is going on for those candidates who aspire to take admissions in IITs and NITs. Once uploaded, candidates will be able to check JoSAA seat allotment result on the official website – josaa.nic.in.

All those candidates who manage to get their names on the list which will be released today will have to complete the whole process. JoSAA 2021 admissions for second round will be completed with the payment of fees and uploading of necessary documents. The deadline to complete above mentioned steps is Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The steps to check the seat allotment result have been attached here.

JoSAA 2021 Round 2 Seat Allotment: Date and Time

JoSAA will be releasing the Round 2 Seat Allotment result on November 1, 2021

The results can be checked in the second half at 5 PM

Along with releasing the seat allotment result, it is also being expected that the opening and closing ranks may also be announced. In order to check the same, candidates will have to select the Round number, Institute Name, Academic Programme and Institute type. Those willing to withdraw their admissions or their names from JoSAA Counselling 2021, can do so between November 2 and 5, 2021.

JoSAA Counselling 2021: Here's how to check the Round 2 Result