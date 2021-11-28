JoSAA NIT+ Admissions: CSAB To Begin Registration Process For Special Round 1 Today

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
JoSAA NIT Special Round 2021: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA NIT+2 Admissions 2021 for this academic year will begin today, November 28, 2021. As per the new counselling schedule, the Central Seat Allocation Board, or CSAB, will begin the registration process for Special Round 1 today. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for JoSAA NIT+2 Admissions by visiting the official website - csab.nic.in.
After all the six rounds of JoSAA counselling, the JoSAA NIT + admission is being conducted by the examination authorities. Candidates must note that the registration procedure will end on November 30, 2021, and the seat allotment results for this round will be released on December 2, 2021. As per various media reports, only limited seats are available in these special rounds of counselling, and those candidates who appear in them will get admission into MITs, IITs, and other GFTs. It is recommended that candidates must follow the below-mentioned steps and use the direct link given here to complete the counselling process - JoSAA NIT+ Admissions (CLICK HERE)