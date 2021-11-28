JoSAA NIT+ Admissions: CSAB To Begin Registration Process For Special Round 1 Today

JoSAA NIT Special Round 2021: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA NIT+2 Admissions 2021 for this academic year will begin today, November 28, 2021. As per the new counselling schedule, the Central Seat Allocation Board, or CSAB, will begin the registration process for Special Round 1 today. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for JoSAA NIT+2 Admissions by visiting the official website - csab.nic.in.

After all the six rounds of JoSAA counselling, the JoSAA NIT + admission is being conducted by the examination authorities. Candidates must note that the registration procedure will end on November 30, 2021, and the seat allotment results for this round will be released on December 2, 2021. As per various media reports, only limited seats are available in these special rounds of counselling, and those candidates who appear in them will get admission into MITs, IITs, and other GFTs. It is recommended that candidates must follow the below-mentioned steps and use the direct link given here to complete the counselling process - JoSAA NIT+ Admissions (CLICK HERE)

JoSAA NIT Special Round 2021: Here's how to apply for JoSAA NIT+ Admissions 2021

STEP 1: Candidates must visit the official website of the Central Seat Allocation Board - csab.nic.in.

STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Registration for Special Round 1".

STEP 3: Enter your login credentials, such as JEE main application number or anything else requested.

STEP 4: Start filling out the application form by giving all the details and uploading the necessary documents.

STEP 5: After submission take a printout for future use.

Image: Shutterstock