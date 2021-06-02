Karnataka Board Exams 2021: Decision On SSLC, PUC Exams Soon As CBSE 12th Exams Cancelled

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced yesterday the cancellation of Class 12 board exams, amidst the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, many state board students have started putting pressure on their respective state boards to cancel Class 12 exams as well. As per the latest news, the Karnataka government which was steadfast in its resolution to hold the Class 12 exams is reconsidering its decision. Read on to know about the future of Karnataka Board exams 2021.

Karnataka SSLC exam and PUC exam likely to be postponed

Ever since the Central Government's decision to cancel the Class 12 board exams, students of state boards from various states across the country have taken to Twitter to voice their disapproval and asked for the cancellation of Class 12 exams. The Karnataka government has been quite clear in the past that they want to hold both the Class 10 SSLC exam and the Class 12 PUC exam, as soon as the COVID-19 situation subsides.

Around a week ago on May 23, the Karnata State Education Minister Suresh Kumar had announced that it was important to conduct the Class 12 exams, keeping in mind the academic future of the students. A week before that on May 14, the Karnataka government had made it clear they had no decisions to cancel the Karnataka Class 10 and Class 12 exams. The Karnataka Government had postponed the board exams tentatively to July/August. However, the centre's decision has made many state governments to reconsider.

The CBSE Class 12 students had run a massive months-long campaign on Twitter with many hashtags to convince CBSE to cancel the exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Karnataka state board students are also on the same path, campaigning on Twitter for the cancellation of Board exams. Karnataka is one of the worst COVID hit states in the country, with rising cases of Black Fungus, details that students often mentioned in their tweets. Many academic experts, parents and students are campaigning to get the Karnataka Government to cancel Board exams. However, the Karnataka Government has not announced their final decision yet, which will likely be announced very soon. Stay tuned for more Karnataka Board news and other education updates.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK