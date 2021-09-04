Karnataka PGCET 2021 Application Form Released; Check Steps To Apply Here

Karnataka PGCET 2021 application form: The Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the Karnataka PGCET 2021 application form. This announcement has been done through an official notification released by the KEA. The notice reads that the last date to complete the registration process for MBA, MCA, ME, MTech and MArch courses is September 17, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates should make sure to apply by 5:30 pm. For more information, candidates should go to the official website which is cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates are hereby informed that the registration process will be conducted in online mode. In order to fill Karnataka PGCET 2021 application form, the candidate should check the eligibility. One of the criteria is to have an undergraduate pass certificate in a relevant field for which the candidate is seeking admission. The exam will be conducted for admission to both part-time and full-time courses. Candidates should also go through the steps mentioned below to complete the registration process.

Karnataka PGCET 2021 application form: Steps to apply

Candidates should visit the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the ‘Latest Announcement’ section

Candidates should further click on the “Online Application 2021 for MBA, MCA, Mtech/March link”.

At first, the candidates will have to complete the registration process and enter the registered credentials to log in again

Candidates will have to fill the application form and upload documents

Candidates will then have to pay the application fee through an online payment mode

Candidates will then have to print the form for any future reference

This year, the PGCET 2021 exam got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic across Karnataka. Interested candidates should make sure to pay the application fee before September 18, 2021. The exam would be held for a total of 100 marks. The entrance exam will be conducted in pen-paper mode.