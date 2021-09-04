Karnataka PGCET 2021 Application Form Released; Check Steps To Apply Here

Quick links:
IMAGE: PEXELS
Karnataka PGCET 2021 application form: The Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the Karnataka PGCET 2021 application form. This announcement has been done through an official notification released by the KEA. The notice reads that the last date to complete the registration process for MBA, MCA, ME, MTech and MArch courses is September 17, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates should make sure to apply by 5:30 pm. For more information, candidates should go to the official website which is cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Candidates are hereby informed that the registration process will be conducted in online mode. In order to fill Karnataka PGCET 2021 application form, the candidate should check the eligibility. One of the criteria is to have an undergraduate pass certificate in a relevant field for which the candidate is seeking admission. The exam will be conducted for admission to both part-time and full-time courses. Candidates should also go through the steps mentioned below to complete the registration process.
This year, the PGCET 2021 exam got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic across Karnataka. Interested candidates should make sure to pay the application fee before September 18, 2021. The exam would be held for a total of 100 marks. The entrance exam will be conducted in pen-paper mode.