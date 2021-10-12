KEAM First Allotment Result 2021 Likely To Be Published Today, Here's How To Check

Commissioner of Entrance Examinations or the CEE is likely to announce the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Examination, KEAM First Allotment 2021 today, October 12. The deadline for completing the registration for the first phase of counselling was October 10 till 3 pm. The seat allotment result was earlier scheduled to be out by yesterday, however, was pushed due to some administrative reasons. The KEAM first allotment result 2021 will be published today and students can check it online.

Students can check the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in for timely updates on the allotment. Once the seats are allotted, each student would be given a timeline of 3 to 4 days to confirm the seats and pay the admission fees. The deadline for paying the admission fee is October 16, 2021. KEAM First Allotment 2021 result link will be live soon, here’s how to check.

How to check KEAM first allotment list 2021

Visit the CEE Kerala official website - cee.kerala.gov.in.

Open ''Present Active Links'' and select KEAM 2021 Candidate Portal

Enter application number, password and access code and submit

Check and download the KEAM first seat allotment order

Take printout for future reference

Details about KEAM 2021 exam

The Kerala Engineering, Agricultural, and Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) is a state-level exam given every year to admit interested individuals to BTech and other programmes in Kerala's government and private colleges. The grades obtained in Class 12 and the candidate's results in the KEAM examination are given equal weightage in the admission process. Candidates should be aware that part of the seats available through KEAM 2021 are reserved for candidates from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, as per state government regulations. Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) is a series of entrance exams in Kerala, India, for admission to several professional degree programs. It is organized by the Kerala Government's Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Exams.

Engineering Courses:

Students are tested on topics taught in the 11th and 12th grades by the Kerala State Education Board and equivalent boards, as well as national boards like the Central Board of Secondary Education and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education. The entrance exam is divided into two parts: Part I is dedicated to mathematics, while Part II is dedicated to physics and chemistry.

Medical courses:

This exam is similar to the medical entrance tests conducted by AIIMS and NEET.

Architectural courses:

Architectural courses are graded based on the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA), which is administered by the National Institute of Advanced Studies in Architecture (NIASA) in accordance with the guidelines of the Council of Architecture, India, as stated in clause 1.4b of the prospectus.

