Kerala Plus One Admissions 2021 Begins, Check Official Guidelines Before Applying

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
Kerala plus one admissions 2021: The Directorate of General Education often known as Kerala DHSE has started its admission process for class 11. The admission process has commenced on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates should make sure to complete the admission process by September 3 as applications sent post-deadline will not be accepted. Interested students can apply on the official websites mentioned below.
Kerala Plus One Admission 2021 is being conducted for those students who passed matric exams this year and want to take admissions in class 11. It is conducted for getting admission in various educational institutions of the state. This time the process is being held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This means that the students do not have to visit schools for completing process and submitting their documents. The admissions conducting body which is Directorate of General Education has released a set of instructions that candidates and guardians must go through. Here are the guidelines to follow before applying for Kerala Plus One Admission 2021.
Interested candidates are hereby informed that the Kerala Plus One Admission 2021 will be held in two parts. The first one will be the main allotment and the second or the last one will be the supplementary allotment. Supplementary allotment aims to fill the seats which will not be filled or are left after the main allotment of Kerala Plus One Admission 2021.