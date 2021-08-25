Last Updated:

Kerala Plus One Admissions 2021 Begins, Check Official Guidelines Before Applying

Kerala plus one admissions 2021 has been started on August 24, 2021. Candidates & guardians are advised to go through all that is written below before applying.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Kerala plus one admissions 2021

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK


Kerala plus one admissions 2021: The Directorate of General Education often known as Kerala DHSE has started its admission process for class 11. The admission process has commenced on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates should make sure to complete the admission process by September 3 as applications sent post-deadline will not be accepted. Interested students can apply on the official websites mentioned below.

Kerala class 11 admissions 2021: Official websites

  1. hscap.kerala.gov.in
  2. admission.dge.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus One Admission 2021 is being conducted for those students who passed matric exams this year and want to take admissions in class 11.  It is conducted for getting admission in various educational institutions of the state. This time the process is being held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This means that the students do not have to visit schools for completing process and submitting their documents. The admissions conducting body which is Directorate of General Education has released a set of instructions that candidates and guardians must go through. Here are the guidelines to follow before applying for Kerala Plus One Admission 2021.   

Kerala Plus One Admission 2021 Schedule 

  • Online Application Submission has been started on August 24, 2021
  • Last year rank list has also been published on August 24, 2021
  • Deadline to submit online application is September 3, 2021
  • Trial Allotment list will be released on September 7, 2021
  • First Allotment will be done on September 13, 2021
  • Main Allotment will end on September 29, 2021
  • Supplementary Phase will be between October 6 to November 15, 2021
  • The offline class date has not been announced yet as it will depend on Government orders

Interested candidates are hereby informed that the Kerala Plus One Admission 2021 will be held in two parts. The first one will be the main allotment and the second or the last one will be the supplementary allotment. Supplementary allotment aims to fill the seats which will not be filled or are left after the main allotment of Kerala Plus One Admission 2021.  

Kerala Plus One Admission 2021: Documents required to apply 

  • Class 10 or SSLC certificate/marksheet. 
  • Recent Passport size photograph
  • For differently-abled candidates, a certificate from an approved medical board proving that the disability is not less than 1%, is mandatory. 
  • Those who want age exemption must show age limit exemption certificate  
  • A caste Certificate (if applicable) is required.  
  • Eligible Communities will have to show an income certificate

Kerala DHSE: Direct Links

First Published:
