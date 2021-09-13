Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2021 To Be Released Today, Here's How To Check

The Directorate of General Education (DGE) will on Monday release Kerala plus one trial allotment 2021. As per schedule, the HSCAP plus one trial allotment results were to be released at 9 am on September 13. However, the link will be activated soon. Candidates who have registered for Kerala Class 11 admissions will be able to check the results online.

The HSCAP Kerala class 11 admission trial allotment 2021 will be available on the official websites- hscap.kerala.gov.in or admission.dge.kerala.gov.in. The admission process was held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The online registration process was closed on September 3. The candidates are advised to check Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2021 thoroughly and make corrections if required.

How to check Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2021

Visit the official website of Higher Secondary Admission, Kerala - hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the ‘Candidate’s Login’ tab flashing on the homepage.

Log in using your application number, password and select district and submit

Your Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout of the list and make corrections accordingly.

This year, the DGE Kerala had conducted the admission process online, thus, students are not required to visit schools for documents submission. The main allotment will be done by October 18. The last date to withdraw admission is November 25. The details on the reopening of colleges for the new academic sessions will soon be announced by the Kerala State Government.