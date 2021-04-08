Kerala PSC Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For Various Posts, KPSC Notification Here

KPSC Recruitment 2021: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment against 60 vacancies for various posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online by visiting the official website of Kerala PSC- keralapsc.gov.in. As per the official notification, the last date to apply for the posts is May 5, 2021. Read on to know more about the details of vacancies and other details, direct link, etc. here.
According to the Kerala PSC notification, 31 vacancies are for direct appointments along with scheduled caste special recruitment in 5 posts and NCA appointment in 18 posts. Kerala PSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up the posts of assistant professor, mass education and media officer, scientific officers, manager, engineer, lecturer, and others. The eligibility criteria for different posts vary from each other. Candidates are hence, advised to visit the KPSC official notification given on the homepage to check the criteria.
Kerala PSC Recruitment 2021: Details of posts
- Assistant Professor in Surgical Gastroenterology - Medical Education (Cat.No.51/2021)
- Assistant Professor in Electronics - Collegiate Education (Cat.No.52/2021)
- State Mass Education and Media Officer - Health Services (Cat.No.53/2021)
- Scientific Officer - Ayurveda Medical Education (Cat.No.54/2021)
- Organizer for Sports in Schools - General Education (Cat.No.55/2021)
- Instructor in Secretarial Practice and Business Correspondence - Technical Education Department (Cat.No.56/2021)
- Assistant / Auditor - Govt.Secretariat/KPSC/AG’s Office (Ekm)/ LFA etc. (Cat.No.57/2021)
- Assistant / Auditor - Govt.Secretariat/KPSC/AG’s Office (Ekm)/ LFA etc. - By Transfer (Cat.No.58/2021)
- Architectural Draftsman Grade-I - Public Works Department (Architectural Wing) (Cat.No.59/2021)
- Draftsman Gr I/Overseer (Civil) - Kerala State Housing Board (Cat.No.60/2021)
- Personnel Manager - Kerala State Co-operative Coir Marketing Federation Limited Part -II (General Category) (Cat.No.61/2021)
- Personnel Manager - KSCCMF Ltd. - Part-II (Society Category) (Cat.No.62/2021)
- X-Ray Technician - Animal Husbandry (Cat.No.63/2021)
- Lecturer in Computer Engineering - Technical Education (Govt. Polytechnics) (Cat.No.64/2021)
- Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering - Technical Education (Govt. Polytechnics) (Cat.No.65/2021)
- Worker/Plant Attender Grade III - Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited-PART-I (GRL CATEGOR (Cat.No.66/2021)
- Worker/Plant Attender Grade III - Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited-PART-II (GRL CATEGOR (Cat.No.67/2021)
- Overseer - Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation Limited (Cat.No.68/2021)
- Lower Division Clerk - Apex Societies of Co-operative Sector in Kerala - Part-1 (General Category) (Cat.No.69/2021)
- Lower Division Clerk - Kerala State Co-operative Coir Marketing Federation Limited.-Part-II (Society Category) (Cat.No.70/2021)
- Fireman Gr.II - Kerala Minerals & Metals Limited (Cat.No.71/2021)
- JUNIOR TYPIST - Apex Societies of Co-operative Sector in Kerala-Part-I (General Category) (Cat.No.72/2021)
- JUNIOR TYPIST - Apex Societies of Co-operative Sector in Kerala-Part-II (General Category) (Cat.No.73/2021)
- Accounts Officer - Kerala State Bamboo Corporation Ltd (Cat.No.74/2021)
- Technician Grade II (Electronics) - Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited-Part-1(Grl. Category) (Cat.No.75/21)
- Technician Grade II (Electronics) - Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited-Part-II (Grl. Category) (Cat.No.76/21)
- Accounts Assistant - Kerala State Poultry Development Corporation Limited (Cat.No.77/21)
- Computer Operator - Kerala State Poultry Development Corporation Limited (Cat.No.78/21)
- Boiler Attendant - Kerala State Bamboo Corporation Ltd (Cat.No.79/21)
- Assistant Chemist - Travancore Titanium Products Limited (Cat.No.80/21)
- Supervisor - Kerala State Bamboo Corporation Ltd (Cat.No.81/21)
- Store Assistant - Kerala State Bamboo Corporation Ltd. (Cat.No.82/21)
- Store Keeper - Kerala State Bamboo Corporation Ltd. (Cat.No.83/21)
- Electrician Gr.-II - Kerala Ceramics Limited (Cat.No.84/21)
- Full Time Junior Language Teacher (Arabic)-LPS - Education (Cat.No.85/21)
- Health Inspector Gr II - Panchayat (Cat.No.86/21)
- Plumber cum Operator - Health Services (Cat.No.87/21)
- Office Attendant (SR from SC/ST ) - Govt. Secretariat/ KPSC/ LFA Dept.etc (Cat.No.88/21)
- Civil Excise Officer (Trainee) (Special Recruitment for SC/ST) - Excise (Cat.No.89/21)
- Clerk (SR for SC/ST) (Ex-Servicemen only) - Sainik welfare (Cat.No.90/21)
- Clerk (SR for ST only) (Ex-Servicemen only) - Sainik welfare (Cat.No.91/21)
- Ayah (SR – from among qualified ST Women candidates residing at respective locality) - ST Development (Cat.No.92/21)
- Assistant Professor in Anaesthesiology - Medical Education Service-NCA-SC/ST/LC/AI (Cat.No.93-95/21)
- Assistant Professor in Radiodiagnosis - Medical Education Service-I NCA-LC/AI/V/M/HN (Cat.No.96-99/21)
- Assistant Professor in General Surgery - Medical Education Service I NCA-V (Cat.No.100/21)
- Assistant Surgeon/Casualty Medical Officer - Health Services-III NCA-ST (Cat.No.101/21)
- Junior Consultant (Obstetrics & Gynaecology) - Health Services-IVth NCA-LC/AI (Cat.No.102/21)
- Veterinary Surgeon Gr-II - Animal Husbandry-Ist NCA-Dheevara (Cat.No.103/21)
- Lecturer in Civil Engineering - Technical Education (Govt. Polytechnics)-I NCA-SC (Cat.No.104/21)
- Godown Manager - Kerala State Co-operative Consumer Federation Limited I NCA-SC (Cat.No.105/21)
- Assistant Compiler - Kerala Livestock Development Board Limited - II NCA-E/T/B (Cat.No.106/21)
- High School Teacher (Arabic) - Education-IVth NCA-SC (Cat.No.107/21)
- Full Time Junior Language Teacher (Arabic) – LPS-Ith NCA-LC/AI - Education (Cat.No.108-109/21)
- Full Time Junior Language Teacher (Arabic) – LPS-Ith NCA-ST - Education (Cat.No.110/21)
Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.