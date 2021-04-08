Kerala PSC Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For Various Posts, KPSC Notification Here

KPSC Recruitment 2021: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment against 60 vacancies for various posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online by visiting the official website of Kerala PSC- keralapsc.gov.in. As per the official notification, the last date to apply for the posts is May 5, 2021. Read on to know more about the details of vacancies and other details, direct link, etc. here.

According to the Kerala PSC notification, 31 vacancies are for direct appointments along with scheduled caste special recruitment in 5 posts and NCA appointment in 18 posts. Kerala PSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up the posts of assistant professor, mass education and media officer, scientific officers, manager, engineer, lecturer, and others. The eligibility criteria for different posts vary from each other. Candidates are hence, advised to visit the KPSC official notification given on the homepage to check the criteria.

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2021: Details of posts