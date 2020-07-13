Kerala: Schooling Turns High-tech As Teacher Uses Augmented Reality In Online Classes

A whole new dimension to learning for children has been added in a kindergarten classroom in Kerala’s Malappuram district. A giant elephant or a life-like cow appears all of a sudden inside the classroom, thanks to augmented reality (AR).

Shyam Vengalloor, a social science teacher at the AEM AUP School has introduced AR to online classes. Using this state of the art technology, Vengalloor says he strives to impart a better education for his students.

“It took around two months to get it done. The online lessons were otherwise dull and needed more effort, “Shyam Vengalloor told ANI.

Kerala: Shyam Vengalloor (pic 4), a social science teacher at a school in Malappuram has introduced augmented reality to online classes for students. He says, "It took around 2 months to get it done. The online lessons were otherwise dull and needed more effort." (12.07.2020) pic.twitter.com/rP9c2TvZQH — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020

Now kindergarten children at AEM AUP School jump up in excitement as giant planets, animals and other interesting things pop up beside their teacher. Looking at the success of the lessons, many schools and teachers from across Kerala have begun to seek Vengalloor’s help.

Using a green screen, Gif (graphics interchange format) images, and several apps, Shyam has succeeded in creating an augmented reality for the virtual class by superimposing graphics, audio, and sensory enhancements. AR technology superimposes a computer-generated image on a user’s view of the real world, thus providing a composite view.

On June 1, Kerala commenced its academic year by launching online classes for school students by the name ‘First Bell’. The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) released the timetable for the classes that will be carried out through KITE Victors Channel and will be also available on YouTube.

