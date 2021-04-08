Kerala SSLC And Plus Two Exam Begins; CM Vijayan Extends Wishes Of Good Luck

Kerala 10th and 12th exams are scheduled to begin from today, 8 April despite the surge in COVID-19 cases. In accordance, the Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted to wish the lakhs of students attempting the Kerala SSLC plus two exam 2021 good luck. The Board exams were initially supposed to be held from March 17 to March 30 but had to be postponed due to the Assembly elections.

While wishing the students, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan addressed, "SSLC and +2 examinations are starting tomorrow. Request all students to follow COVID-19 protocol so that you, your friends, teacher and family stay safe. Best wishes to each and every one of you. May you all succeed!"

Following this, the Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) second-year examinations are slated to begin in Kerala from Friday. To take complete precautions, the government has provided additional facemasks, sanitisers, and hand washing stations at the selective examination centres across the State. Apart from centres around Kerala, the government has also made available nine different centres in Lakshadweep and the Gulf region, keeping in mind the urgent migrations that took place last year due to the pandemic. Furthermore, the authorities have instructed strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols and have stated that any conduct diverting from this will not be tolerated. Students with COVID-19 symptoms will be seated in a separate room.

For the reference of students, here's the Kerala SSLC exam timetable.

Subject Date Time First Language Paper-I (Malayalam, Kannada, Urdu, Gujarati, Sanskrit Oriental, Additional Hindi, Additional English, Arabic Academic, Arabic Oriental Part -1) 8 April 2021 1:40 pm to 3:30 pm Third Language (Hindi/General Knowledge) 9 April 2021 2:40 pm to 4:30 pm First Language Paper-II (Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Special English, Fishery science (for fisheries technical schools), Arabic Oriental Part 2, Sanskrit Oriental Part 2) 12 April 2021 1:40 pm to 4:30 pm Social Science 15 April 2021 9:40 am to 12:30 pm First Language Part 2 19 April 2021 9:40 am to 11:30 am Physics 21 April 2021 9:40 am to 11:30 am Biology 23 April 2021 9:40 am to 11:30 am Mathematics 27 April 2021 9:40 am to 12:30 pm Chemistry 29 April 2021 9:40 am to 11:30 am

For the reference of students attempting the Kerala SSLC Plus Two exam, here's a Kerala SSLC plus two time table -

Subject Date Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahitya,

Computer Application, English Literature 8 April 2021 Part II Languages, Computer Information Technology (Old),

Computer Science And Information Technology 9 April 2021 Chemistry, History, Islamic History & Culture, Business

Studies, Communicative English 12 April 2021 Mathematics, Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology 15 April 2021 Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy 19 April 2021 Part I English 21 April 2021 Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism,

Computer Science, Statistics 23 April 2021 Physics / Economics 27 April 2021 Sociology / Anthropology / Electronic Service Technology (old)/ Electronic Systems 29 April 2021

Image Source: Shutterstock