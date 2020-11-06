Kerala To Receive Nearly Rs 2.84 Cr From Centre Under 'Padhna Likhna Abhiyaan'

In a major boost to Kerala's education system, the state is set to receive central grants for the first time after 10 years. This comes just as the state became a part of the Union Government's literacy drive - Padhna Likhna Abhiyaan. Under the drive, Kerala will receive nearly Rs 2.84 crores from the Centre while the state government is slated to contribute Rs 1.90 crores.

The Padhna Likhna Abhiyaan, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Literacy Day this year, focusses on achieving 100% literacy by 2030. The scheme will be merged with the existing schemes of the government. Under this scheme, massive literacy projects will be launched in the tribal and forests areas, prisons, slums, etc. with technology as a facilitator.

The Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority (KSLMA), on Friday, stated that it was the first time in the last 10 years that Kerala was receiving the central fund for literacy initiatives, which is a significant step after achieving 100 per cent literacy. Under the grant, women, scheduled caste and tribals would get priority.

READ | Kerala Exceeds 100 Days 50,000 Jobs Target: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

"Kerala is also now part of the union government's new literacy drive "Padhna Likhna Abhiyan". The Union Ministry of Human Resources has issued minutes in this regard. Of the total Rs 4.74 crore-worth project, the Centre will provide Rs 2.84 crore while the state government Rs 1.90 crore," PTI quoted P S Sreekala, KSLMA director.

As per the 2011 census, there were 6,12,624 illiterates in these districts and 4,27,166 of them were women.

READ | ED Summons :Kerala CM Comes Out In Support Of Addl Pvt Secretary

Around 1,15,000 illiterates, belonging to educationally backward districts like Wayanad, Idukki, Palakkad and Malappuram, would be made literate in the first phase of the drive, KSLMA sources told PTI. The Mission would conduct a survey and trace out these persons before implementing the programme. Various continuing education programmes, implemented by the KSLM among marginalised sections of the society, have helped the southern statefind a place in the central fund list.

As per a report based on National Statistical Office (NSO), Kerala had emerged as the most literate state in India with 96.2 per cent literacy. According to the study, after Kerala, Delhi has the best literacy rate at 88.7 per cent, followed by Uttarkhand’s 87.6 per cent, Himachal Pradesh’s 86.6 per cent and Assam’s at 85.9 per cent.

READ | Kerala Scribe Case: ADJ Objects To CJM Hearing Custody Plea On Day Bail Plea Was To Be Heard By Him

READ | Kerala Records 6,820 New COVID-19 Cases, 7,669 Recover

(With PTI Inputs)