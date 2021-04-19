Kerala University 2021 Exam Postponed: Here Are The Latest Updates On University Exams

Due to the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in India, many important exams have been declared postponed or cancelled. Kerala University is next to announce the postponement of their offline exams that were previously scheduled to start from this Monday onwards. This news comes after the communique from the Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Kerala University 2021 exam postponed

Earlier this month, many students and parents had petitioned universities to postpone exams. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had also requested the Governor of Kerala to consider postponing the examinations following the huge debacle on social media. After much consideration, the Governor directed universities to initiate postponement owing to the safety of both students and teachers.

As per the Universities Act, the Governor is the decision-maker for universities and acts as a Chancellor, therefore taking direct responsibility for what must be done during such cases. Their official statement read, "Vice Chancellors have been requested by the Governor to postpone all offline exams. The Governor has suggested that fresh dates be given based on the prevailing conditions."

As a result, the Controller of Examinations of the University released the statement, "In view of the directions from the Chancellor and considering the representations from student organisations, Vice Chancellor has directed to postpone all scheduled examinations of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University.”

As of now, no universities have confirmed the new dates for examinations. With Kerala reporting13,835 + new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest single-day surge for the State in the past few months, it is safe to assume that the possibility of University exams postponed will stay longer than expected. Along with Kerala University news, a number of other universities including APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Calicut University, Cochin University of Science and Technology, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala University of Health Sciences, Malayalam University and Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University have decided to postpone their exams.

For more Kerala University news, students are advised to regularly keep tabs on the official website. Currently, the total number of cases so far is 12,39,424. Ernakulam has reported the highest number of cases, followed by Kozhikode, Thrissur, Kottayam, Malappuram, Kannur and Palakkad.

