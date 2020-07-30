KIITEE Result 2020 Declared: Students Can Check KIITEE 2020 Results At Kiitee.kiit.ac.in

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, popularly known as KIIT has announced the KIITEE Result 2020. The KIIT Exam provisional result was declared by KIIT University on Wednesday, July 29. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their KIITEE Result 2020 by heading over to kiitee.kiit.ac.in. The KIIT University in Bhubaneswar conducts the KIIT Exam for admitting students into various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The courses range from B.Sc, LLB, LLM, Mass Communication, B.Tech, M.Tech, BCA, MBA and etc. Read on to find out, how to check the KIITEE Result 2020?”

KIITEE Result: How to check the KIITEE Result 2020?

To check their KIITEE Result 2020, candidates need to visit the official website of KIIT University. Here is the link the candidates can use kiitee.kiit.ac.in Once, the candidate arrives on the official page, they need to click on the result link appearing on the right side of the page Next step in the process for checking the KIITEE Result 2020 is to enter the application number of the candidate and also their date of birth. To proceed the candidate should now click on Continue. Once the candidate clicks on Continue, they will be directed to their results. The KIITEE Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen. Now candidates can carefully check your marks and total score. The candidates rank will also be visible on the result. One can either choose to view the result online or download it along with the rank card It is better to have the KIITEE Result 2020 saved or printed for future reference

What happens after the KIITEE 2020 Results are out?

KIIT University conducts the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology entrance exam (KIITEE) between July 24 to 28, 2020. Due to the pandemic and the following lockdown, the exams were conducted in online mode. It is suggested by various education portals that the candidates who have appeared for the exam, must download KIITEE 2020 Result and rank card and keep a copy. This will come handy for showing it at the time of counselling. Candidates will now have to attend the counselling session within the stated deadlines to finalise a seat for themselves in the renowned university.

