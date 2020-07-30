KIITEE Result 2020 Declared: Students Can Check KIITEE 2020 Results At Kiitee.kiit.ac.in

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, popularly known as KIIT has announced the KIITEE Result 2020. The KIIT Exam provisional result was declared by KIIT University on Wednesday, July 29. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their KIITEE Result 2020 by heading over to kiitee.kiit.ac.in. The KIIT University in Bhubaneswar conducts the KIIT Exam for admitting students into various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The courses range from B.Sc, LLB, LLM, Mass Communication, B.Tech, M.Tech, BCA, MBA and etc. Read on to find out, how to check the KIITEE Result 2020?”
KIIT University conducts the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology entrance exam (KIITEE) between July 24 to 28, 2020. Due to the pandemic and the following lockdown, the exams were conducted in online mode. It is suggested by various education portals that the candidates who have appeared for the exam, must download KIITEE 2020 Result and rank card and keep a copy. This will come handy for showing it at the time of counselling. Candidates will now have to attend the counselling session within the stated deadlines to finalise a seat for themselves in the renowned university.
