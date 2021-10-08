KPSC Result 2021: Kerala PSC Declares KAS Result 2021, Malini Tops Stream 1 Exam

Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) on Friday declared the Kerala Administrative Services (KAS) Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the KPSC KAS exam 2021 can check their results online. The KAS Result 2021 was announced by the KPSC chairman MK Sakeer on Friday, October 8. The candidates can check the KAS Result and KAS rank lists 2021 on the official website on the KPSC Thulasi Login portal at thulasi.psc.kerala.gov.in or kpsc.kar.nic.in.

KPSC KAS Result 2021: Rank List out

As per the KPSC KAS Rank List 2021, S Malini has emerged as the topper in the KAS exam 2021 for the first stream. Nandana S. Pillai has bagged the second spot. Gopika Udayan has secured the third rank. Athira SV is ranked fourth and Gautham M has been ranked fifth in the KPSC KAS result 2021.

In the KPSC KAS stream II, Akhila Chacko has clinched the first spot. Jayakrisnan K G and Parvathy Chandran have got the second and third ranks, respectively. The third and fourth ranks have been secured by Libu S Lawrance, and Joshua Benett, respectively.

Anoop Kumar has bagged first rank in the KPSC KAS third stream. Ajeesh K has secured the second rank. Pramod GV and Chithralekha have bagged the third and fourth ranks, respectively.

Stream 1

Rank 1 – Malini S

Rank 2 – Nandana S Pillai

Rank 3 – Gopika Udayan

Rank 4 – Athira SV

Rank 5 – Gouthaman MStream

Steam 2

Rank 1 – Akhila Chacko

Rank 2 – Jayakrishnan K G

Rank 3 – Pravathy Chandran L

Rank 4 – Lipu S Lawrence

Rank 5 – Joshua Bennett JohnStream

Stream 3

Rank 1 – Anoop Kumar V

Rank 2 – Ajeesh K

Rank 3 – Pramod G V

Rank 4 – Chithralekha KK

Rank 5 – Sanoop S

A total of 105 candidates have cleared the KAS exam 2021. These candidates will join the service on November 5, 2021. As per reports, a total of 122 candidates have been included in the main list of Stream 1. Candidates of stream 1 will be recruited in the junior scale posts. Stream 2 candidates will be posted as non-gazetted employees in any government department. Stream 2 includes gazetted employees in Schedule 1 departments. As per the official data, Kerala PSC had received 5,70,000 applications for recruitment.