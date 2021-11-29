KVPY 2021: IISc Bangalore To Conduct KVPY Aptitude Test 2021 On January 9

KVPY: The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore has announced the fresh exam dates for the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) aptitude test. As per the latest notification, IISc Bangalore will conduct the KVPY aptitude test 2021 on January 9, 2022. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be held on January 7, 2022. However, the exam was postponed. Now the exam will be held in January.

Candidates who have registered for the KVPY exam can check the revised date and other details on the official website- kvpy.iisc.ac.in. "This is for the information to all those candidates who have registered and paid the fees for the KVPY Aptitude test-2021. The KVPY Aptitude test will now be held on 9th January 2022," reads a statement flashing on the official website.

Syllabus for KVPY Fellowship

As per the official website, there is no prescribed syllabus for the aptitude test. The KVPY aptitude test aims to test the understanding and analytical ability of the student than his/her factual knowledge. However, students are tested for the syllabus up to class X/XII/1st year of B.Sc./B.S./B.Stat./B.Math./Int. M.Sc./M.S. as applicable.

KVPY Fellowship 2021

The Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, offers attractive fellowships (Rs. 5,000/- to Rs.7,000/- p.m.) and contingency grants (equivalent to four months fellowship per annum) to students studying in a 1st-year program in a basic science course such as B.Sc./B.S./B. Stat./B. Math./Int. M.Sc./ Int. M.S. Selection to the program considers the academic excellence to take up a research career in Basic Sciences. The KVPY fellowship 2021 will be awarded only on the basis of the candidates' performance in the aptitude test without interview.

Selection of the students is made from those studying in class 11th to 1st year of any undergraduate Program in Basic Sciences namely B.Sc./B.S./B.Stat./B.Math./Int. M.Sc./M.S. in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology having aptitude for scientific research. Special groups / Committees are also set up at IISc Bangalore to screen the applications and conduct an aptitude test at various centres in the country. Based on the performance in the aptitude test, short-listed students are called for an interview which is the final stage of the selection procedure. For receiving a fellowship, both aptitude tests and interview marks are considered. Generous fellowships are provided up to the pre-Ph.D. level to the selected KVPY Fellows.