L&T To Hire Women Candidates Under 'renew'- Career Re-entry For Women Programme

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has opened its recruitment drive for women. It will be hiring women professionals who are on a career break under the ‘Renew: Career Re-entry for Women’ program. As per the official statement released by L&T, “Renew" is an initiative that stems from L&T’s strong belief in diversity & equal career opportunities for all. The initiative aims at providing a platform through which women professionals can re-enter the professional and corporate world after a career break.

“We combine a proven track record and professional skills, woven together with a culture of trust & caring. Consistently rated among the best employers in the country, L&T offers unmatched leadership opportunities & growth. Our approach is built on empowering employees to take on challenging assignments and explore their potential," according to the statement on the official website of the company.

L&T women re-entry recruitment: Who can apply

To be noted that Larsen and Turbo is a team of more than 50000 professionals spread across the globe. Only women candidates who have BE / BTech / MBA / LLB (First Class) or CA, ICWA (Cleared in maximum 2 attempts) will be considered for the posts. Female candidates can apply for Audit, Finance / Accounting, Engineering – Design, Project Management, Information Technology, Human Resource Management, Legal, CSR department.

L&T careers India: How to apply

In order to be selected under L&T Recruitment, candidates will have to register themselves and attach a copy of their updated resume. The Resumes which will be submitted will undergo a round of internal screening. Post this process, resumés with be shared with the concerned departments (this is subject to vacancies in the respective department at a given point in time). The shortlisted candidates will then have to go through a telephonic interview. All those candidates who manage to clear the above-mentioned rounds will be invited for a round of personal interview with the respective Hiring Manager & the Department Head.