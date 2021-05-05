Lucknow University Admission: Application Date Extended For UG, PG, And PhD Courses

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
Lucknow University has extended the last day to apply for Lucknow University Admission 2021. The last date for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and PhD courses have been extended. Interested candidates seeking admission to the UG and PG courses at the University of Lucknow can apply for the courses until May 31. As for the PhD programmes, interested candidates can apply till May 15. Candidates can apply for these courses online at the Lucknow University website. As per the previous schedule, the last date for applying was May 5.
As mentioned above the last date to apply for UG programs, PG programs and PhD courses have been extended. Candidates who wish to apply for UG and PG courses can now do so till May 31. Interested candidates for PhD courses have until May 15 to apply. Read on to know how to apply for Lucknow University Admission.
Candidates are advised to go through the Admission Brochure for more information regarding the admission process. The uncertain times of the pandemic have made many universities take some important decisions and carry new developments to adjust to the new normal. Students should regularly visit the Lucknow University website for the latest updates. Stay tuned for more updates on upcoming exams and admission news.