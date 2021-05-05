Lucknow University Admission: Application Date Extended For UG, PG, And PhD Courses

Lucknow University has extended the last day to apply for Lucknow University Admission 2021. The last date for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and PhD courses have been extended. Interested candidates seeking admission to the UG and PG courses at the University of Lucknow can apply for the courses until May 31. As for the PhD programmes, interested candidates can apply till May 15. Candidates can apply for these courses online at the Lucknow University website. As per the previous schedule, the last date for applying was May 5.

Lucknow University Application Last Date Extended

As mentioned above the last date to apply for UG programs, PG programs and PhD courses have been extended. Candidates who wish to apply for UG and PG courses can now do so till May 31. Interested candidates for PhD courses have until May 15 to apply. Read on to know how to apply for Lucknow University Admission.

How to Apply for Lucknow University Admission 2021?

Visit the official website of Lucknow University-- lkouniv.ac.in

Alternatively, you can find the links for the application here.

The Admission tab will be provided on the drop-down menu on the homepage. Click on the course you wish to apply for.

A new page will open up where the activity, date of submission and application fees will be mentioned. Click on 'View More Details'.

Upon reaching the next page, click on the 'Online Form Submission' link to get started.

The candidate will first have to accept the terms and conditions provided on the declaration form before proceeding with the Lucknow University application form.

The application form will open up. Enter the personal details instructed on the form and proceed to the login page.

The candidate will be asked to provide their registered mobile number as well as their email ID for verification.

Upon successful login, the candidate will be able to submit the Lucknow University Application Form.

Lastly, the candidate will be required to pay the application fee to complete the formalities.

Please make sure to download and take a print out of the application form for future reference.

Candidates are advised to go through the Admission Brochure for more information regarding the admission process. The uncertain times of the pandemic have made many universities take some important decisions and carry new developments to adjust to the new normal. Students should regularly visit the Lucknow University website for the latest updates. Stay tuned for more updates on upcoming exams and admission news.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK