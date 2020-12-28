Madhya Pradesh: Police Constable Turns Tutor For Slum Children | Read

Marking another tale of selfless service, a police constable serving in Indore has started classes for scores of slum children who cannot afford online classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Sanjay Sanwre, who began teaching a handful of poor kids four years ago, has now expanded his services to at least 40 slum children, who attend his class every Sunday. Apart from free education, Sanwre also aids his pupils with school bags, books, pencils, other stationery items to the school, all free of cost.

While talking to ANI, Sanwre reckoned that his classes were arranged under what he called ‘operation smile'. Talking about the idea of educating slum children, he said that the inspiration for it came from his family's financial condition. He then said that at the beginning only 3-4 children turned up, but later it expanded to almost 40-50 children.

"The class was started here in 2016. I am inspired by my family's financial condition. In this class, all the children are from the lower class. We are trying that these children will not have to face what we faced in our childhood. It is a small initiative named 'operation smile' under which we are trying to provide them access to education to all those children who could not attend schools and access education," Sanwre said.

Sanwre said that all the children who came to his classes were employed in various activities and but with the advent of his cases an “environment of education” has been created. He said that over the years, “more and more children started coming and their parents become aware and now they are sending their children.”

Classes for all

Sanwre’s classes are open to all children studying I classes 1 to 10 and are held every Sunday from 12 pm to 3 pm. Many of Sanwre colleagues, including traffic constable Ranjeet Singh, Police constable Ajab Singh and Anil Belvanshi also contribute their services by teaching kids. Taling to ANI, a few pupils who attend the classes said that they were enjoying and expressed their gratitude to their teacher.

