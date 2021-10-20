Last Updated:

Maharashtra Board Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2021 To Be Declared Today At 1 Pm

Maharashtra Board will declare class 10th, 12th supplementary results 2021 today, October 20. The results will be declared at 1 pm today. Here's how to check.

Written By
Nandini Verma
Maharashtra board results

Image: Shutterstock


Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will on Wednesday declare the class 10th and 12th supplementary results 2021. The Maharashtra Board supplementary results 2021 will be announced at around 1 pm on October 20, 2021. The state education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced the result date on her official Twitter handle on Tuesday evening. 

"Imp Announcement: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 10th & Std 12th Supplementary Exams, 2021 on October 20 at 1 pm. Students can access their results - mahresult.nic.in," reads official tweet. 

Candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check their results online. The Maharashtra Board supplementary results 2021 will be available on the official website- mahresult.nic.in. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the Maharashtra Board 10th, 12th supplementary results 2021.

How to check Maharashtra Board 10th, 12th supplementary results 2021

  • STEP 1: To check Maharashtra Board Results 2021, candidates must visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in
  • STEP 2: On the homepage click on the link that reads, "Maharashtra board 10th 12th supplementary result 2021".
  • STEP 3: Now, select the class and click on the results tab
  • STEP 4: Key in the required details/ login credentials
  • STEP 5: Press on the "Submit" button
  • STEP 6: Download and take a print out the result for future use.

Maharashtra board 10th 12th supplementary result 2021

This year, 99.63% of the total students from class 12 passed the Maharashtra Board annual examination 2021. The passing percentage for the Science stream was 99.45%, while the passing percentage for the Commerce and Arts streams stood at 99.1% and 99.83%, respectively. Approximately, 14 lakh students registered for the HSC exams in schools affiliated to the state board, MSBSHSE. The Maharashtra Board, this year, recorded 99.95% of students passing the examination among the 15.74 lakh students who appeared for the class 10 examination for the academic session 2020-21. Due to the COVID pandemic, the offline examination was cancelled and students were promoted without exams. The results were prepared on the basis of marks scored in the internal assessment. Those who were not satisfied with their marks based on internal assessment took the supplementary exam. 

Tags: Maharashtra board, Maharashtra Board results, Msbshse
