Maharashtra Board Class 12 Exam 2021 Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Maharashtra Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Maharashtra government has cancelled the Maharashtra class 12 board exams 2021 in view of the Coronavcirus pandemic. The decision to cancel the Maharashtra HSC exam was taken in a cabinet meeting that was held on Wednesday. The decision comes just a day after the center cancelled the CBSE class 12 board exams.

Maharashtra Govt has also approved the proposal of the women and child development Dept where the state will deposit Rs.5 lakh into the bank accounts of the children who had lost their both parents due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Maharashtra Class 12 Board Exam case in Bombay HC

As the Maharashtra HSC exam issue is still pending before the Bombay HC, the state education Dept will send the proposal to the state disaster management authority. The matter regarding the Maharashtra class 10 and 12 exams has been in the Bombay High Court for a while now. A PIL was filed by professor Dhananjay Kulkarni, challenging the April 19 decision of the state government to cancel Class 10 board exams this year and postpone the class 12 exam. The matter will be heard on June 3, Thursday.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government had filed an additional affidavit in the Court explaining the cancellation of the Class 10 board exams and the postponement of the Class 12 board exams, saying that the situation was not conducive for holding exams. The government also said that class 10 and 12 board exams cannot be compared.

The government had also stated in court that the Class 12 board exam was a bigger milestone for students as their careers depended on it. The students in Class 12 are "more matured, independent, socially aware and bodily and mentally fit" than those in Class 10. It also noted that conducting the SSC exams would have been a “mammoth exercise," the affidavit reads.