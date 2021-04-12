Maharashtra Board Exams 2021 For Class 10th And 12th Postponed Till May: Edu Minister

Maharashtra Board has postponed the class 10th and 12th board exams 2021 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. State education minister Varsha Gaikwad has announced the postponement of the board exams in a tweet on Monday. The board exams were scheduled to begin on April 23. The class 12th exams are likely to be held by the end of May while the class 10th exams will be held in June.

"Imp Announcement: Given the current #COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, we’ve postponed state board exams for class 10th & 12th. The present circumstances are not conducive for holding exams. Your health is our priority," the minister tweeted.

Maharashtra Board Exam 2021 postponed

"Keeping in mind the schedule of entrance exams for professional courses, class 12th exams will be held by end of May, while 10th standard exams will be in June. We're closely monitoring the health situation. Fresh dates for these exams will be announced accordingly The decision is the outcome of consultations with various stakeholders-students, teachers, parents, elected representatives from across parties, academicians & tech giants- in the wake of rising coronavirus cases. I also thank CMO Maharashtra for his guidance & approval. During the consultations, various alternative assessment options were evaluated keeping the health, well-being, and future of our students in mind. Postponing exams seemed to be the most pragmatic solution. We'll also be writing to the CBSE, ICSE, IB, Cambridge boards, requesting them to reconsider their exams dates," the minister said in a series of tweets on Monday.

ðŸ“¢ Imp Announcement: Given the current #COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, we’ve postponed state board exams for class 10th & 12th. The present circumstances are not conducive for holding exams. Your health is our priority. #PariskhaPeCharcha #HSC #SSC #exams (1/5) pic.twitter.com/cjeRZAT7ux — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) April 12, 2021

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had scheduled to conduct the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam between April 23 and May 21. The Maharashtra Board Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam was to be held between April 29 and May 20. Around 30 lakh students are registered to appear for the Maharashtra Board exams 2021.