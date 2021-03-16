Maharashtra Board Exams 2021: Question Banks For SSC, HSC Exams Released, Check Here

Maharashtra Board question banks for class 10th and 12th or SSC and HSC exams 2021 have been released. The Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training has released the subject-wise question banks for the Maharashtra Board Exams 2021. The question bank can be accessed from the official website of Maharashtra Academic Authority (MAA) - maa.ac.in. The question bank contains multiple-choice questions. This will be helpful for students preparing for their board exams to get an idea of the exam pattern and practise solving the paper.

Maharashtra Board Question Bank 2021

The question banks for Class 10th History, Geography and Political Science question banks are available in English. Question banks for Maths Part 1 and 2, Geography, History and Political Science subjects are available in Marathi mediums. There are separate links for the question bank for class 12th arts, science and commerce streams. Links for question bank for some of the subjects will be available soon. Currently, the questions banks for class 12th Mathematics and statistics, physics, chemistry, biology, English and History are available in English medium. Banks for history and geography subjects are also available in the Marathi medium.

According to the official schedule, the written examinations of HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) will be conducted between April 23 and May 21 this year. While the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam will be conducted between April 23 and May 21, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam will be held between April 29 and May 20. The exams will be held in two shifts on some days. The first shift exam will be held from 10:30 am to 01:30 pm and the second shift exam will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Direct links for Class 12th question banks

Direct links for Class 10th question banks