Maharashtra Board Results 2021: Assessment Scheme For Class 12th Students Announced

Maharashtra government has announced to promote all class 12th students as the exams had to be canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The government on Friday finalized the assessment scheme and marking policy to evaluate the students. The announcement was made by the state education minister Varsha Gaikwad on her official Twitter handle. However, students who are not satisfied with the marks will get an opportunity to appear for the HSC exams later.

Maharashtra Board Marking Policy

A student's scores in college-based assessments in classes 11 and 12 exams and the best three performing subjects in class 10th board exams will be considered for the tabulation of marks of class 12 students. The overall assessment will be the measure of a students' performance in theory papers & orals/practical/internal assessments. Marks for the latter will be an actual basis as per the board's prevailing policy. A result committee headed by the college principal and comprising six teachers has been constituted, who will be responsible for finalization of results and safekeeping of records.

"After several rounds of consultations with various stakeholders, we have finalized the assessment mode & the policy for the tabulation of marks for Std.12th HSC board students. Given the pandemic situation, the state board is permitted to pass all students. For an objective & true reflection of a student's performance, his/her scores in college-based assessments in Std.12th & Std.11th exams, and the best 3 performing subjects in Class X board exams will be considered. It is no doubt an ad-hoc arrangement but one that attempts to capture the spirit of continuous assessments using credible data points. It also offers some semblance of 'normal times', with computation of Std.10th,11th marks based on assessments held during pre-Covid times," reads a series of tweets.

Assessment of Theory and Practicals

The overall assessment will be the measure of a students' performance in theory papers & orals/practical/internal assessments. Marks for the latter will be an actual basis as per the board's prevailing policy. For the theory portion, scores in one or more (unit test/first-semester exams/practice exams) theory papers of class 12th will carry 40% weightage whereas marks in the final exam of Class 11th and the average of the best 3 performing theory papers of Class 10th will have 30% weightage each.

📢Imp announcement: After several rounds of consultations with various stakeholders, we have finalised the assessment mode & the policy for tabulation of marks for Std.12th HSC board students. Given the pandemic situation, state board is permitted to pass all students #HSCExam pic.twitter.com/zt45CodRKy — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) July 2, 2021

Please note that the same mode of assessment will also be used to assess the performance of a candidate appearing for Minimum Competency Vocational Courses, Bifocal Vocational Courses & courses aligned with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF).

For Private/ Repeater/ Improvement Scheme Candidates

Separate assessment plans have also been finalized for Private / Repeater candidates and those appearing for isolated subjects. All students and their parents are also requested to read the policy details carefully. For Improvement Scheme candidates, the canceled board exam of 2021 won't be counted as a missed opportunity, and they can still avail themselves of their eligible number of attempts. Colleges are requested to meet the timelines for various activities to allow the board to declare results in a timely manner. The board will organize webinars, upload FAQs & set up helplines to give colleges, teachers a detailed understanding of the evaluation process, the tweets read.