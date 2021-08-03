Last Updated:

Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2021 To Be Announced Today; See How To Download Scorecard

Maharashtra HSC Class 12 result 2021 will be declared today, August 3 at 4 pm. Candidates will be able to download their Maha class 12 scorecards online.

Written By
Nandini Verma
Maharashtra HSC Class 12 result 2021

IMAGE: PTI


Maharashtra HSC result 2021: MSBSHSE or Maharashtra Board is all set to announce the class 12th results on its official websites today, August 3. Candidates who were registered for the class 12th boards in Maharashtra will be able to download their Maharashtra class 12th scorecards online. The Maharashtra Class 12th result 2021 will be available from 4 pm on August 3.

Maharashtra Class 12 result 2021 today

The education minister of Maharashtra, Varsha Gaikwad had on Monday announced the release date and time of Maharashtra class 12th results 2021 on her official Twitter handle. "The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 12th, 2021 batch on 3rd August at 4pm. Best of luck to all students," the tweet reads. "I thank all colleges, teachers for going beyond their call of duty and ensuring that the results are finalised in a short span of time. Thank you Teachers," she added. 

Colleges will also be able to access their collective results online. The principals of the respective colleges will have to visit the official website of mahahsscboard.in to access the results of their college altogether. The Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 link will be activated at 4 pm today. 

READ | Maharashtra class 12th result 2021 to be declared tomorrow, see list of websites to check

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: List of websites to check scores

  • https://msbshse.co.in
  • https://hscresult.11thadmission.org.in
  • http://hscresult.mkcl.org
  • http://mahresult.nic.in

How to check Maharashtra HSC Results 2021

  1. Visit the official website as mentioned above 
  2. On the homepage, click on the result page 
  3. You will be redirected to a new page 
  4. Click on Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 link 
  5. A login page will appear 
  6. Key in your roll number and submit 
  7. Your Maharashtra class 12 result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  8. Download and take its printout.

 

READ | Maharashtra HSC results 2021 Date and time: MSBSHSE to declare 12th result on August 3
READ | Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Live Updates: Maharashtra class 12 result to be declared today
READ | Maharashtra Board class 12 exam 2021 likely to be cancelled, final decision this week
READ | Maharashtra Board Results 2021: Assessment scheme for class 12th students announced
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND