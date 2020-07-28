Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: MSBSHE 10th Result To Be Out On July 29 At 1 Pm

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education is also known as MSBSHE will announce Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 on July 29. According to an official press release issued by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education, the MSBSHE 10th results will be live on the board’s official website at 1 pm on Wednesday. Once the much-awaited SSC Board results are declared, students across the state will be able to check their marks online at mahresults.nic.in.

Read | IGNOU Exam 2020: Students will have to appear for the exam, says varsity notification

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: How to check the SSC Result 2020?

Students across the state who have taken the SSC Exam 2020, will be able to check their results on the following websites after it is declared: examresults.net/maharashtra, mahresult.nic.in Once the results are declared, a student must immediately visit the Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 official website mahresult.nic.in. On the homepage of the website, the student must then click on the link that reads, “SSC Examination Result 2020” Once the student clicks on the link, they will be led to a new page, where they will be asked to fill in their credentials and other login details. Once the student clicks on Submit, their SSC Result 2020 will appear on their display screen. Students can carefully analyse their results and even download it on their device for future reference. They can also take a print out of their SSC Result 2020 for future use.

Read | IGNOU Exam 2020: June exam postponed to September, July 31 is last date for registration

Here is Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Latest Update

Maharashtra’s state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had revealed in an earlier statement, that the students can expect the Maharashtra SSC result anytime before July 31. Moreover, on July 10, Education Minister Gaikwad revealed the current status of the SSC Result 2020. She added that the history papers were still being checked by teachers across the state. She also added that history was the last remaining paper to be checked and that the Maharashtra Board was gearing up to release the result before July 31.

Read | IGNOU TEE 2020: Last date for submissions and exam forms extended to July 15

The Maharashtra SSC exams were scheduled from March 3 to March 23 for 2020. But, as the Class 10 exam was winding up, COVID-19 began spreading incessantly and a countrywide lockdown was initiated. As a result of this, the state had to cancel the Geography exam, which was the last paper of Class 10 students. The history Class 10 paper, was held on March 21.

But, the paper-checking process kept getting unexpectedly delayed owing to the restrictions imposed due to the lockdown. The Maharashtra Board had earlier announced its decision, claiming that the marks for the geography paper would be calculated based on the average marks scored by a student in other subjects of the exam. It is important to note that over 17 lakh students have been waiting for their Maharashtra SSC Result 2020.

Read | Is IGNOU June exam postponed? Know more about new exam date