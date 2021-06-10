MAHE Announces Fee Waiver For Students Who Have Lost Sole Earning Parent To COVID-19

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has decided to fully waive off the fee of students who have lost their father or mother as the sole earning member of the family due to COVID-19. The Manipal Academy of Higher Education released this fee waiver update on their official Facebook page. Read on to know more about the MAHE fee waiver.

MAHE waivers fee of students whose parents passed away due to COVID-19

As per the official notification released by MAHE on their Facebook page, the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has decided to fully waive off the fee of students whose sole earning parents have passed away due to COVID-19. The fee waiver will be offered as a scholarship to the students till the time they finish their studies. As per the notification released, the MAHE will offer the entire course fee as a scholarship across all programmes for the remaining duration of study to the students whose sole earning parents have passed away. MAHE Chancellor said in a press release on Wednesday that with this decision they hope students do not face financial difficulties and will be able to complete their studies in time. Take a look at the official notification published down below.

MAHE has decided to offer a full fee (course fee)* waiver in the form of scholarship to the students for the remaining duration of study who have unfortunately lost their father or mother who were the sole earning member of their family due to COVID 19. By this MAHE hopes to ensure that such students do not face financial difficulties and will be able to complete their degree in time. *as per MAHE guidelines

The decision comes as a relief to the students who have lost their parents in the battle against COVID-19. All across India, thousands of students are suffering as they have lost their parents to this deadly pandemic. The government of India and various state governments have already set up various schemes to help children who have lost one or both parents due to the pandemic. Stay tuned for more MAHE news and other education updates.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK