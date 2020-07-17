Manipur's First Educational Channel 'Lairik' Launched In Partnership With Jio TV

Manipur education minister Dr. Thokchom Radheshyam on July 16 launched a free of cost education channel 'Lairik' in association with Jio TV. According to reports, JIO TV is providing free of cost service to the government of Manipur as well as to the subscribers across the country, which is more than 35 lakhs in the northeast alone, including Manipur. The educational TV channel is first such educational cannel in the state of Manipur. Dr. Thokchom expressed his gratitude to RV Balasubramaniam Iyer, vice president, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, and Jio TV.

Read: 'Make Cartoons, Games More Meaningful For Kids': Gujarat Minister Education Minister

Dr. Thokchom launched the channel via video conferencing attended by journalists of print and digital media. During the conference, Dr. Thokchom said that the channel will benefit both the teachers and the students of the state. He said one of the benefits to launch the educational channel with Jio TV is that students will be able to watch it on their mobile phone instead of a television set. He further added that the live channel will be available across the country. Out of the 700 channels available on Jio TV, 64 channels are dedicated to education hosted by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), Dr, Thokchom added further.

LAUNCHING OF "LAIRIK" CHANNEL IN JIO TV. 'LAIRIK' means 'KITAB' https://t.co/PLXWRKnZAu — Th. Radheshyam (@Th_Radheshyam) July 16, 2020

Read: Tripura Not Thinking Of Extending Lockdown: State Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath

Programs in local & English language

The channel named Lairik means Kitab or Book in Manipuri language and it will be hosted by the state's education department broadcasting programs in both local and English language. Jio TV is offering four additional channels to launch classwise contents, said the minister. As Jio TV has a dependency on Jio sim cards and mobile phones, Jio Saavn and Jio Meet, which can be downloaded on any service provider mobile phone will also broadcast the channel. Dr. Thokchom also thanked his department officials, teachers, and app developers because of whom the channel is live today.

Read: Tamil Nadu Govt Announces Television-based Learning Programme For Class 10 Students

Read: Haryana Not To Hold Higher Education Exams Next Month

