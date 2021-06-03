MBSE HSLC Result 2021 Declared On Www.mbse.edu.in, Read How To Check Here

Mizoram Board of Secondary Education, MBSE has declared the MBSE HSLC result 2021. The candidates who had appeared in the class 10th board examination can now go to the official website of the Mizoram Board of Secondary Education, MBSE at www.mbse.edu.in and do the Mizoram MBSE HSLC result download. The result was declared today on June 3, 2021. Candidates had been eagerly waiting to get an update about the MBSE HSLC result 2021. The wait is now finally over as the board has declared results for the class 10 students.

MBSE HSLC Result declared

The Mizoram MBSE HSLC result download link is now active on the official website for the candidates. A student can download his/her result by entering their registered credentials like roll number and registration number (without year). Because of the pandemic and rising number of COVD-19 positive cases, several state boards had cancelled their class 10 examinations. However, MBSE went ahead and conducted the class 10 examination for students. The exam was held in April 2021 and since then the students had been waiting for the MBSE HSLC result 2021. The theory exam was held from April 1 to April 20, 2021, while the practical exams were held from April 16 to April 20, 2021. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of Mizoram Board of Secondary Education at www.mbse.edu.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the MBSE result 2021. For all the students who are wondering about how to check MBSE HSLC result 2021, here is a step by step guide to download your result.

How to check MBSE HSLC result 2021?

Go to the official website of the Mizoram Board of Secondary Education, MBSE at www.mbse.edu.in.

On the homepage, go to the notifications section and click on a link that reads as, “03/06/2021 HIGH SCHOOL LEAVING CERTIFICATE EXAMINATION 2021”

You will be redirected to a new page. Enter the required credentials like the roll number and registration number (without year).

Cross-check the details once and click on ‘Find Results’.

Your MBSE result 2021 for the HSLC exam will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

To get the results on SMS, type MBSE10 and send it to 5676750. For example, MBSE10 2131422 send to 5676750.

