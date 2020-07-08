Meghalaya: Admission Forms For Class XI, UG, PG To Be Issued Online, Free Of Cost

The Meghalaya government has issued an order informing that the admission forms for Class XI, undergraduate, and post-graduate first semester courses will be issued online. The admission forms will be issued free of cost, the order further informed.

"For admission into Class XI, undergraduate and post-graduate first semester courses, admission forms will be issued online only and free of cost," the order said.

Further, the order stated that "the submission of application forms may be limited to 200 numbers per day for which collection desks are to be operated at five different locations in the college, limiting the number of students submitting the forms to a maximum of 40 per desk."

READ | May Impose Total Lockdown If COVID-19 Situation Worsens: Meghalaya Dy CM

READ | Meghalaya Board's HSSLC Result To Be Announced On July 9

Hygiene, social distancing

The order also said that no person should be allowed to enter the institution premises without a face mask, and markings at an interval of 1.5 metre should be done on the ground to ensure social distancing. While the arrangement of hand sanitisers and hand washing should be placed at the entrance, thermal screening of all should be done and only those without symptoms should be allowed to enter, the order added.

The government also directed that the mobile numbers and email Ids of all applicants should be retained by the institution authorities for conveying information, and the final list of selected students should be displayed on the institution's website.

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday said that if the COVID-19 situation in the state worsens than the government may impose a total lockdown. With six more persons testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the total number of active cases in the state increased to 50.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | COVID: Meghalaya Urges Forces To Extend Leave Of Personnel To Avoid Their Immediate Return To State

READ | 8 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Meghalaya, Total Active Cases 36