MES Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 502 Vacancies For Supervisor & Draughtsman Posts

MES Recruitment 2021: The Military Engineering Services (MES) has invited applications for Supervisor & Draughtsman posts. A notification detailing the MES vacancy has been posted online on mes.gov.in. Candidates must note that this MES Recruitment 2021, is meant for recruiting candidates at the Headquarters of Chief Engineer Southern Command, Pune. Keep in mind that the closing date for this vacancy is April 12, 2021. Here are more details about the recruitment.

MES Recruitment 2021 details

Aspiring candidates might already know that the Military Engineering Services (MES) is a premier construction agency and a pillar of Corps for the Indian Army. MES provides technical support to the army. Hence securing a position in the MES Supervisor recruitment or MES Draughtsman recruitment can open a door to many opportunities. Here is a direct link for the online application.

MES Draughtsman Recruitment details

Age Limit: The MES notification states that the candidate must be aged between 18-30 years at the time of recruitment to this post.

Payscale: The pay scale will be between Rs 35400-112400.

Qualifications for MES Draughtsman Recruitment

The MES notification states that the candidate must have passed three years Diploma in Architectural Assistantship from a recognized institution. One year experience in working Auto Cad, operation of Xerox or printing/lamination machine is the desired qualification but not needed.

MES Supervisor Recruitment 2021

Age Limit: 18-30 years

Payscale: Between Rs 35400-112400.

Qualification for MES Supervisor Recruitment

The candidate must have a master's degree in economics or commerce. Master in Statistics/Business Studies or Public Administration is also acceptable as long as it is from a recognized university.

They must also have one year of experience in handling stores and keeping accounts. Experience in a public sector undertaking is preferable.

Candidates who don’t possess the above qualifications need not fret. There are another set of acceptable qualifications for this post mentioned in the MES notification. See below.

Candidates with a Bachelors's degree in economics or Commerce or statistic or business administration or public administration can also apply.

A diploma in Materials management or warehousing management or purchasing is also acceptable.

Two years of experience in handling stores and keeping accounts is preferred.

Other Eligibility criteria for the MES Recruitment 2021

The MES vacancy is available to candidates who aren't Indian nationals as well. Find out who else can apply. See below.

A citizen of India

A subject of Nepal

A subject of Bhutan

A Tibetan refugee who came to India before January 1962, with the intention of settling.

Image Credit: Shutterstock