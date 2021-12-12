MHT CET CAP Round 2 2021: Provisional Vacant Seats To Be Released On Cetcell.mahacet Today

MHT CET CAP Round 2 2021 Update: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET CAP Round 2 2021 is scheduled to begin on December 12 and will conclude on December 30, 2021. Candidates interested in taking admission in Maharashtra Engineering colleges must know that the provisional vacant seats against the common admission process, CAP 2 will be released today. Students who are eligible for round 2 counselling are advised to keep an eye on the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, cetcell.mahacet.org for being updated. Here is the step-by-step guide to check the MHT CET CAP Round 2 2021 provisional seat matrix.

MHT CET CAP Round 2 2021: Important Dates

Candidates will have to submit their confirmation of option form for MHT CET CAP Round 2 2021 between December 13 and December 15, 2021

The institutes will have to upload the admitted candidates' details by December 30, 2021

The provisional allotment order will be released by the state common entrance test cell on December 17, 2021

Post release of allotment order, candidates will have to accept the offered seats from December 18 to 21, 2021, till 3 pm.

MHT CET CAP Round 2 2021: Here's how to check the provisional vacant seat matrix

At first, the registered candidates will have to go to the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, candidates will have to go to the ‘B.E/B.Tech’ section

Candidates will then have to click on the ‘Seat Matrix CAP 2’ tab available under the important link section

Then the candidates will have to click on the link which reads 'MHT CET CAP Round 2 2021 provisional vacant seats' (To be noted that the link will be activated soon)

Candidates should download the seat matrix and also take a printout for any future reference

Candidates must know that the deadline for submitting original certificates of caste verification to the State CET cell has been extended. Now the deadline to submit certificates is December 21, 2021. For more details related to MHT CET CAP Round 2 2021, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website.