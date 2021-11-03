MHT CET Counselling 2021: Registrations Begins For Engineering Courses, Check Details

Quick links:
MHT CET Counselling Update: State Common Entrance Test Cell has released counselling schedule for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test. MHT CET engineering registration has been started on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Candidates must know that since MHT CET registration has been started, they should get themselves registered soon so as to avoid last minute hustle. The list of official websites have been attached below.
MHT CET Counselling 2021 is the next step in admissions to various courses offered by the colleges of Maharashtra. Candidates should make sure to apply by deadline that is November 18, 2021. Once this registration step is over, a provisional merit list will be released. After provisional list, a final merit list will also be out on the basis of which candidates will be allocated seats
The result of MHT CET for PCB and PCM groups had already been announced on October 27, 2021 at 7pm. State Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant announced the results last week. This year, as many as 28 students secured 100 percentile in the examination.
This year the exams were held between September 20 to October 1, 2021. A round of special examinations were also conducted for those students who could not give the exam due to flood-like situation in Maharashtra. For more updates related to MHT CET Counselling 2021, candidates must keep an eye on the official website.