MHT CET Counselling 2021: Registrations Begins For Engineering Courses, Check Details

MHT CET Counselling Update: State Common Entrance Test Cell has released counselling schedule for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test. MHT CET engineering registration has been started on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Candidates must know that since MHT CET registration has been started, they should get themselves registered soon so as to avoid last minute hustle. The list of official websites have been attached below.

Maha CET registration: Websites to visit

mahacet.org cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET Counselling 2021 is the next step in admissions to various courses offered by the colleges of Maharashtra. Candidates should make sure to apply by deadline that is November 18, 2021. Once this registration step is over, a provisional merit list will be released. After provisional list, a final merit list will also be out on the basis of which candidates will be allocated seats

The result of MHT CET for PCB and PCM groups had already been announced on October 27, 2021 at 7pm. State Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant announced the results last week. This year, as many as 28 students secured 100 percentile in the examination.

MHT CET Counselling 2021: Complete schedule

Online Registration and uploading of documents- November 2 to 18, 2021

Display of Provisional Merit List- November 22, 2021

Submission of grievances, if any- November 23 to 25, 2021

Display of Final Merit List- November 27, 2021

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I- November 27, 2021

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I- November 28 to 30, 2021

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I- December 2, 2021

Acceptance of seats as per Allotment of CAP Round I- December 3 to 5, 2021 till 3 pm

Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission- December 3 to 6, 2021

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II - December 7, 2021

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-II - December 8 to 10, 2021

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II - December 11, 2021

Acceptance of seats as per Allotment of CAP Round II - December 12 to 14, 2021

Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission- December 12 to 14, 2021

Commencement of academic activities for All institutes- December 6, 2021

This year the exams were held between September 20 to October 1, 2021. A round of special examinations were also conducted for those students who could not give the exam due to flood-like situation in Maharashtra. For more updates related to MHT CET Counselling 2021, candidates must keep an eye on the official website.