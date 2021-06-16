MHT CET Eligibility Criteria 2021: Check Minimum Age, Marks And Other Requirements

The application forms for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 were available on the official website, mhtcet2021.mahacet.org, from June 8 to July 7, 2021. Before completing out the MHT CET 2021 application form, candidates should make sure they meet the qualifying requirements. Read on to know the eligibility criteria for MHT CET 2021.

MHT CET eligibility 2021

Nationality: Applicants must be Indian citizens.

There is no upper age limit for applicants.

Candidates must have passed a 10+2 or equivalent examination in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics from a recognised board/university. Candidates who are taking the qualifying exams can also apply.

MHT CET eligibility marks: Candidates must have a minimum of 45 per cent in their 10+2 or equivalent test to qualify. The minimal mark for reserved category candidates, however, is 40%.

Minority Candidature: MHT CET Eligibility Criteria 2021:

Candidates must be members of a Maharashtra-based linguistic or religious minority community (as notified by the Government). Eligibility Criteria for Maharashtra Karnataka Disputed Border Area Domicile (MHT CET) (MKB).

Candidates residing in the region designated as the Maharashtra-Karnataka disputed boundary would be eligible.

Candidates must also present a certificate from the Principal/Headmaster of the College where they completed their 12th standard test.

Candidates must have taken Marathi as one of their subjects in 10+2 or equivalent.

Candidates must have completed the 10+2 exam in a school in the disputed border area.

Candidates will be required to present a Domicile certificate from the College/Principal/Headmaster. School's

MHT CET Eligibility Criteria 2021 (residents of Maharashtra) for Wards of Defence Members Wards/Spouses/Children of former defence service personnel MHT CET: Ward/spouse of a serving member of the armed forces (transferred to Maharashtra)

Criteria for Persons with Disability (PwD)

Candidates must provide a certificate (Proforma F/F-1) showing that their impairment is greater than 40%.

Eligibility Criteria for Specialized Branches in MHT CET 2021

Candidates for Bio-Medical/Bio-Tech Engineering must have passed their 10+2 examination with Biology as a subject.

Female candidates are not eligible for this degree in mining engineering.

MHT CET 2021 registration: How to apply here

Visit the website for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. Click on the “MHT CET 2021 registration” link available on the homepage. Fill in the required details and click on submit. Enter the application number and password to fill the MHT CET 2021 application form. Pay the application fee as applicable through online mode and click on submit. Take a print of the MHT CET 2021 application form for any future reference.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK