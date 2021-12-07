Microsoft Cybersecurity Skilling Program Launched To Train 1 Lakh Learners In India

In order to address the skill gap and empower India's workforce for a career in cybersecurity, Microsoft has launched a first-of-its-kind cybersecurity skilling program on December 7. The program aims to skill over 1 lakh learners by the year 2022.

As digital adoption curves continue to rise, the cybersecurity landscape has evolved significantly, driving demand for skilled security professionals. The Microsoft cybersecurity skilling program is designed to give learners hands-on experience in the fundamentals of security, compliance, and identity. Microsoft will conduct these courses along with its strategic consortium of partners including CloudThat, Koenig, RPS, and Synergetics Learning. The course modules are designed to support all levels of learners, regardless of where they are in their cybersecurity journey.

Microsoft Cybersecurity Skilling Program

Commenting on the initiative, Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said, “Trust and security are at the heart of who we are as a company, and we work closely with governments, civil society, and organizations across the world to help them stay secure. Investing in cybersecurity skilling and preparing the next generation of security leaders is a big part of that effort. Microsoft is deeply committed to democratizing skilling for all and this program is a strong step in making cybersecurity skilling accessible and affordable for all.”

Microsoft has introduced four new security, compliance, and identity certifications, of which the accredited certification for Fundamentals will be offered at zero cost for any individual who attends the associated training through this initiative.

This partnership is an extension of Microsoft's global skilling initiative to help 25 million people worldwide acquire new digital skills. Over 3 million people have been skilled in India through this initiative. Microsoft is working closely with the government, industry, and civil society partners on several skilling initiatives to make India's youth future-ready.

Speaking about this, Rohit Agarwal, CEO- Koenig Solutions, said,“Koenig has been a Microsoft partner for over 20 years. Microsoft’s deep commitment to skilling is unparalleled in the IT world. Security is the keystone on which the future of IT hinges. We are therefore enthused to join this well-designed initiative. If we can achieve the goal of 100,000 learners, we would be proud to have played a significant role in the vision of Digital India.”

Prasad Balakrishnan, CEO & Executive Director – RPS Consulting, said, “Need for security literacy is at its peak. Also, security talent is not just a need of the hour, but an urgency. We strongly believe the “Get Secured, Get Certified” campaign shall have a significant impact on employability and overall skill development aspirations. We are very happy to be part of the movement.“

Bhavesh Goswami, CEO – CloudThat Technologies, said, “Security is an area where Microsoft is really the leader in terms of the depth and breadth of solutions. This program has really helped people get an introduction to the Microsoft Security suite and make a career out of it.”

Ajay Khankhoje, CEO - Synergetics Information Technology Services India Pvt. Ltd, said, "As learning and development professionals, we have identified cybersecurity as a key area that is extremely important for successful digital transformation in the Indian enterprise world. This initiative from Microsoft will go a long way in bridging the skill gap and building the foundation of security for enterprise data centers in India"

Click here to apply for the course.