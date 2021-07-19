At Monsoon Session Day 1, New Education Minister Pradhan Announces Focus On E-learning

Monsoon Session Day 1 Update: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the first day of the Monsoon Session and gave answers to many questions related to education that was being asked to him in the Parliament. Later, the minister took to Twitter to share the answers.

During the session, he was asked about the steps taken to promote online learning and development. Replying to this, he shared details of the initiatives taken by the Ministry of Education. He talked about various digital initiatives like SWAYAM, SWAYAM Prabha, NDL, Virtual Lab, e-Yantra, FOSSEE, Shodh-Shuddhi and ERP (SAMARTH). He said that quality online courses are provided through SWAYAM which is an indigenously developed MOOC (Massive Online Open Course) platform.

He tweeted, "Steps taken by @EduMinOfIndia to promote online learning and development in higher education. #Parliament Question #MonsoonSession."

Parliament Question: Budget to promote online learning

The Education Minister further told about the budget allocated by the Indian Government for promoting online learning. The infographics shared by him have all the details of year-wise distribution recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. The minister tweeted, “₹6,143 crore has been recommended as grant by the 15th Finance Commission for the development of professional courses in regional languages and promotion of online education (sic.)”

₹6,143 crore has been recommended as grant by the 15th Finance Commission for the development of professional courses in regional languages and promotion of online education. #ParliamentQuestion #MonsoonSession @VBalashowry pic.twitter.com/FRk83uKso9 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 19, 2021

On the first day of the Monsoon Session, he also talked about money being spent during Financial Year 2020-2021 to promote e-learning during COVID. The minister said that the Ministry of Education is ensuring that education does not suffer due to COVID disruptions. He tweeted, “₹14.75 crore has been spent in FY 2020-21 to enhance access to e-learning and ensure that education and learning do not suffer due to Covid-induced challenges.”

Parliament Question: Initiatives to improve higher education

He was also asked about initiatives being taken to improve access and equity in higher education. Replying to this, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan talked about approval for 194 model degree colleges in educationally backward districts. He tweeted, “GoI under the leadership of PM @narendramodi is committed to improve access and equity in higher education. Details of MDCs approved under the erstwhile scheme and under the centrally-sponsored scheme of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan in educationally backward districts.”