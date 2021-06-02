MP Board Class 12 Exam Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Pandemic: MPBSE

Madhya Pradesh government has cancelled MP Board class 12 exams 2021 in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. The decision is followed by the CBSE class 12 exam cancellation. CBSE and CISCE on Tuesday cancelled the class 12 board exam after PM Modi intervened and chaired a high-level meeting with his cabinet members yesterday.

MPBSE MP Board class 12 exam cancelled

Following the decision, an important meeting was called by the education department in the ministry today. The minister of Madhya Pradesh School Education and other officers of the department attended the meeting. The education minister of Madhya Pradesh, Inder Singh Parmar had on Tuesday welcomed the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel the CBSE class 12 board exams.

While some states have cancelled their class 12 board exams on Wednesday, other state governments have also started reviewing their decisions of conducting class 12 Board exams which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. MP Board class 10 exam was already cancelled. The class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of half-yearly exams, pre-board exam, unit test and internal assessment. MP Board class 10 exam was scheduled to be held from April 30 to May 19. Students can expect their results by the end of June or in the month of July.

Status of other state board exams

Other state governments like Haryana and Gujarat have also cancelled their class 12 board exams due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Goa, West Bengal and Maharashtra governments are also reviewing their decision regarding the class 12 exam. Tamil Nadu government will decide within two days.