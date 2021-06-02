MP Board Class 12 Exam Likely To Be Cancelled, Education Ministry Calls Key Meeting Today

MP Board Exams 2021: A day after the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board Exams was announced, other state governments have also started reviewing their decisions of conducting class 12 Board exams which have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Madhya Pradesh government is one of those states who is planning to review their decision regarding MP board exams 2021. An important meeting of the education department in the ministry has been called on Wednesday.

MP Board class 12 exam likely to be cancelled

The minister of Madhya Pradesh School Education and other officers of the department will attend the meeting. It is expected that the Madhya Pradesh government can cancel the MP Board class 12 exams 2021. The education minister of Madhya Pradesh, Inder Singh Parmar had on Tuesday welcomed the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel the CBSE class 12 board exams.

MP Board class 12 exam was scheduled to be held between May 1 and May 21, which had to be postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, the state government had said that the class 12 board exam will be held later when the COVID situation improves and it is conducive for holding the exams. However, a decision regarding the class 12 board exams is expected to be taken today.

MP Board 10th Result 2021 date awaited

The MP government has already cancelled the MP Board class 10 board exams. The class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of half-yearly exams, pre-board exam, unit test and internal assessment. MP Board class 10 exam was scheduled to be held from April 30 to May 19. Students can expect their results by the end of June or in the month of July.