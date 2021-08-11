Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has now extended the last date to register for the improvement examination. MPBSE Board students belonging to classes 10 and 12 will now be able to improve their examination marks by appearing for re-examination. Earlier, the last date for registration for the MP 10th 12th special exam was August 10. The improvement examination will start on September 1 and will last till September 25, 2021. Those students who think they have not done well on their boards can use this opportunity to enhance their ranks. The last date for registration is Sunday, August 15, 2021.

MPBSE: MP Class 10th special exam | MP 12th special exam 2021

Students can appear for the MP 10th 12th special exam for one or more subjects. The examination will cost no fees and students can apply for the MP board improvement exam 2021 for free. The examination will be conducted in an offline mode and marks obtained in MPBSE will be considered final. The final mark sheet for the MPBSE board students will be released only after the end of this exam.

MPBSE: MP 10th 12th special exam | Here's how to apply for the MP 10th 12th offline exam

Candidates need to visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, mpbse.nic.in

Select the login option available on the home page.

Log in with the user credentials such as username, password, captcha, and other details.

The candidate now needs to fill out the application form for registration for the improvement exam.

After entering the details, the candidate needs to select the save and submit button.

It is recommended that the candidate note down the receipt number.

Candidates can take a print of the application form.

Here is a direct link to open the official website of MPBSE - mpbse.nic.in

Mp board exam 2021 | More details on MPBSE

According to the reports, around 5% to 10% of the total strength are expected to give the improvement examination. In this academic session, the Madhya Pradesh Board has attained a pass percentage of 62.84% for class 10 and 68.815 for class 12. The students, however, can also cancel their application before August 15, 2021. Stay connected to this page for all the latest updates regarding MPBSE.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK