MP Board Special Exam 2021: Admit Card To Be Released On Sept 1, Check Schedule Here

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the dates for MP Board Special Exams 2021. The MPBSE special exam 2021 for high school, higher secondary and higher secondary vocational as well as Divyang students will be held in the month of September. The information was shared by school education department of MP on its official Twitter handle.

“Board of Secondary Education has released the examination schedule of Special Examination 2021 for High School, Higher Secondary and Higher Secondary Vocational as well as Visually-Him Deaf (Divyang) courses. The admit cards of the candidates will be available from September 1, 2021 in M.P. will be available on the online portal.”

MPBSE Special Exam 2021

As per the official notice, MPBSE special exam admit card will be released on September 1. Students will be able to download their admit card from the official website- mpbse.nic.in. As per the MPBSE schedule, the MP Board class 10 special exams will be held from September 6 to 15, 2021. MP Board classs 12 special exams will be held from September 6 to 21. The MPBSE exam will begin at 9 am and will conclude at 12 noon. Students will have to reach the exam centre by 7.30 am.

MPBSE board exam 2021 will be held following strict COVID-19 protocols. Candidates and staff should follow the COVID-19 guidelines. Waring face masks, use of sanitizers and following social distancing norms is a must.