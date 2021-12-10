MPPSC Releases Final Answer Key For State Engineering Service Exam 2020

MPPSC Engineering Services 2020: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on December 9 released the final answer keys for State Engineering Service Exam 2020. All the candidates who took the State Engineering Service Exam 2020 can now download the answer key from the official website. The steps to download answer key as well as direct link hs been mentioned below. Since the final answer key has been released, the commission will be uploading the results soon. However, no official date has been announced.

To be noted that the answer key which has been released is for the Mains exam. Earlier the commission released the provisional answer key and candidates who took the mains exam were given time to raise objections. Considering the objections raised on the provisional answer key, the commission has prepared the final key. On the basis of final key, the results will be prepared.

MPPSC Answer Key 2020: Important Dates

MPPSC Provisional Answer Key 2020 was released on November 17, 2021

Candidates were given time to raise objections by November 24, 2021

Final answer key has been released on December 9, 2021

MP State Engineering Service Exam 2020 answer key: Here's how to download

Candidates will have to visit the official website of MPPSC.i.e.mppsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link which reads Click on ‘Final Answer Key - State Engineering Service Examination 2020’

A PDF file consisting of answer keys of all the sets will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should save and download the final key of MP State Engineering Service Exam 2020 Answer Key for future use

Here is the direct link to download final answer key

Vacancy and exam details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 75 candidates will be selected by the commission. It was announced that candidates will be elected on the basis of their performance in prelims, mains exam and interview. Two out of three rounds are completed, the qualified candidates will further be informed about the interview round. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about the schedule.