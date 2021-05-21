MPPSC State Engineering Services Exam Postponed Again, Check Official Notice Here

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has postponed the MPPSC state engineering services exam 2020 in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. The MPPSC engineering exam was scheduled to be held in the month of June 2021. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the official website- mppsc.nic.in.

MPPSC exams postponed

As per the official notice, the revised schedule for the MPPSC engineering services exam will be announced in due course of time. The exam will be held when the COVID situation improves and it is conducive to hold the exam. This is not the first time that MPPSC has postponed the exams. MPPSC has also postponed the dental surgeon exam 2019 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic that was scheduled to be held in June.

This recruitment drive will fill up 79 Engineers across various departments in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, the MPPSC exam was scheduled to be held on May 30 which was postponed due to COVID-19. The MPPSC exam was scheduled for June 13. Now, the exam has again been postponed. The MPPSC exam was scheduled to be conducted in seven cities across the state including Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Ujjain, and Satna.

The salary structure is different as per the grades in MPPSC. Grade II jobs in MPPSC have a salary in the range of ₹15,800 to ₹39,100 with grade pay of ₹5400. For grade III jobs in MPPSC, the salary ranges from ₹9,300 to ₹34,800 with grade pay of ₹3600