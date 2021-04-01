MPSC Engineering Services Prelims Answer Key 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link

MPSC Engineering Services Prelim answer key: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the answer key for the MPSC Combined Engineering Services Preliminary Exam 2020 on its official website - mpsc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the MPSC engineering preliminary exams can check the answer key of all questions by visiting the official website. Candidates can also raise objections against any key till April 8. Read on to know full details regarding the exam and answer key, steps to challenge the answer key, and other details.

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has conducted the preliminary examination for combined engineering services on March 27, 2021. MPSC Engineering Service Recruitment is being conducted to fill a total of 217 vacancies. Candidates are advised to visit the official website -mpsc.gov.in for more details and regular updates.

Candidates who want to raise objections against the MPSC ESE answer key should provide supporting evidence to their challenge on or before April 8, 2021. Candidates will have to send their objections to the MPSC in the given format by post to 'Cooperage MTNL Bldg, 7th or 8th floor, Maharshi Karve Road, Cooperage, Mumbai 400021.' Candidates can download the answer key challenge format from the direct link provided below.

Direct link to download MPSC ESE prelims answer key

Direct link to download MPSC ESE Prelims answer key challenge format

Check MPSC ESE prelims answer key official notice

How to download MPSC ESE Prelims Answer Key 2021

Visit the official website- mpsc.gov.in

Click on the link that reads ‘Maharashtra Engineering Services Combine Preliminary Examination 2020 - First Answer Key’ given under ‘Latest Updates’

Download MPSC Engineering Service Prelims Answer Key PDF from the given link

Check answer and raise an objection (if any) by downloading the format (Direct link provided above)

Download and take its printout

MPSC has also released the revised annual exam calendar on the official website. The calendar contains the schedule of some of the important recruitment exams. Click here to see the revised calendar.