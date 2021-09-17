MPSC Main Exam 2021 Hall Ticket Released, Check Steps To Download

MPSC main exam 2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released the MPSC main exam admit card. The admit cards or hall tickets have been released on September 16, 2021. MPSC Civil Judge exam is scheduled to be conducted by the Commission on September 25, 2021. The recruitment exam aims to recruit 74 candidates for the position of Civil Judge. The Judge position includes Junior Division and Judicial Magistrate.

MPSC written main exam 2021 will be followed by an interview. Candidates should make sure to carry the printout of their admit cards to the examination hall. Candidates will also have to carry their valid id proof too. Official notice also reads that candidates should take a printout of the admit card or call letter and bring it to the examination hall. Candidates should make sure to go through every detail mentioned on the admit card including the timing and venue. The reporting time should also be considered seriously.

MPSC 2021 Main Exam: Important Dates

MPSC 2021 admit card has been released on September 16, 2021

The MPSC Main Exam for Civil Judge Post will be conducted on September 25, 2021

MPSC civil judge main exam admit card 2021: Steps to download

Registered candidates should visit the official website mpsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, jump to the online facility tab and click on Admission Certificate

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will be asked to enter the mobile number, application number, aadhaar card, or mail id

Post filling the details and clicking on submit, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross check the details and take a printout of the hall ticket to carry it to the exam centre

Here is the direct link to download admit card

It is to be noted that only those candidates who qualified for the Prelim Exam 2020 will be allowed to sit for the Mains exam. The prelim exam was conducted by MPSC on March 1, 2020. The registration process was initiated on January 3, 2020. Candidates are hereby informed that the MPSC 2021 Main Exam will be conducted with adherence to COVID-19 protocols. Social distance will be maintained, thermal scanning will be conducted and candidates will have to use masks and hand sanitisers. Candidates should make sure to follow the COVID-19 protocols as prescribed by the administrative body and the commission.