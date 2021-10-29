MPSC Prelims: Application Begins For Subordinate Service Exam, 666 Vacancies On Offer

MPSC Prelims Exam 2021: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission is recruiting candidates for various posts, including Police Sub Inspector-Group B, and Assistant Section Officer-Group B, among others. As per the schedule announced by the MPSC, the MPSC Prelims 2021 will be conducted for Group B posts in the month of February 2022. This year, the MPSC will conduct the Preliminary Examination to fill a total of 666 posts. After qualifying in the prelims exam, candidates would have to face the main exam followed by the Physical Eligibility Test and selection. It is recommended to visit the official website to get all the information about the MPSC Exam.

MPSC Prelims 2021: Here's how to apply for Maharashtra PSC

To apply for Maharashtra PSC visit the official website - mpsc.gov.in .

. Now, click on the link that reads, "Online Application System Option".

Candidates need to complete the registration process before proceeding any further.

Now, fill out the application form correctly.

After filling out the application form, candidates need to pay the application fee online via net banking, credit, or debit card.

After filling out the application form, candidates must keep a copy of the form for future use.

Click here to apply online

Click here to read the official notification

MPSC Exam 2021: Exam Pattern | Application fees

The prelims exam will be based on objective-type questions.

There will be no negative marking in this examination.

The duration of the examination is 1 hour.

The exam would consist of questions from General Science, Current Affairs, Polity, History, Geography, and Mathematics.

Candidates must be aware that at the time of MPSC registration they need to pay an application fee to confirm their application. The application fee is Rs 394.

