Mumbai University PG Admission 2021 Portal Opens Tomorrow; Check Link And Details Here

Image Credit: SHUTTERSTOCK
Mumbai University will open admissions for postgraduate programmes on Thursday, August 12. The admission procedure for the PG courses will be carried out online and will last till 5 pm on August 26, 2021. The colleges affiliated with Mumbai University will start teaching post-graduate students from September 14, 2021. However, the medium of teaching has not been disclosed yet, based on the COVID-19 situation the university will decide the medium. All those candidates who want to take part in the admission process can fill out the application online by visiting the official website of Mumbai University or at - mu.ac.in/admission.
The last date to fill out the application form is August 26, and all the verification procedures for the PG courses will begin right after the application date ends. The online verification process will end at 11 AM on August 30. Whereas, the university will issue the first provisional merit list on August 30. The grievance window for students will be open till August 31, 6 PM. Meanwhile, the final merit list will be released by the university on September 2. It is to be noted that the online application, which started on August 14, 2021, will end on August 14, 2021.
In order to apply for PG courses at Mumbai University, a candidate needs to have a 10+2 qualification from the state board or a renowned institution or equivalent. For PG courses, a candidate must have a bachelor's degree in a relevant field with passing marks from a recognized university. For more details on admission at Mumbai University keep visiting this site.