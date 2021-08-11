Mumbai University PG Admission 2021 Portal Opens Tomorrow; Check Link And Details Here

Mumbai University will open admissions for postgraduate programmes on Thursday, August 12. The admission procedure for the PG courses will be carried out online and will last till 5 pm on August 26, 2021. The colleges affiliated with Mumbai University will start teaching post-graduate students from September 14, 2021. However, the medium of teaching has not been disclosed yet, based on the COVID-19 situation the university will decide the medium. All those candidates who want to take part in the admission process can fill out the application online by visiting the official website of Mumbai University or at - mu.ac.in/admission.

Mumbai University PG admissions 2021

The last date to fill out the application form is August 26, and all the verification procedures for the PG courses will begin right after the application date ends. The online verification process will end at 11 AM on August 30. Whereas, the university will issue the first provisional merit list on August 30. The grievance window for students will be open till August 31, 6 PM. Meanwhile, the final merit list will be released by the university on September 2. It is to be noted that the online application, which started on August 14, 2021, will end on August 14, 2021.

Mumbai University PG admissions online | How to apply for admission? These are quick & easy steps

The candidates who wish to become a part of Mumbai University will have to go through several procedures. Candidates will first need to visit the official web page of the Mumbai university.

Here is the web address of Mumbai University. Applicants can use this- mu.ac.in/admission

Find and select the PG admission link and submit all the required details.

The website will show all the options, for example, Science and Technology, Humanities, Commerce and Management, and Interdisciplinary Studies.

The candidates will need to select the PG course they want to pursue.

After selecting the course, fill in all the required details once again.

Pay the application fees when asked.

Save, Submit and proceed.

It's done! Your application has now been successfully submitted.

Download the application for future use. Now you need to wait for the notification from the university.

Mumbai University PG admissions online application | Check Eligibility Criteria

In order to apply for PG courses at Mumbai University, a candidate needs to have a 10+2 qualification from the state board or a renowned institution or equivalent. For PG courses, a candidate must have a bachelor's degree in a relevant field with passing marks from a recognized university. For more details on admission at Mumbai University keep visiting this site.

