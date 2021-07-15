NALSAR University Of Law Announces India’s First Master’s Course In Animal Law

NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad in collaboration with the Animal Law Centre and Humane Society International has announced India’s first master’s course in animal law. The new two-year course has been started with the intention of catering to the growing need for trained professionals in the animal protection sector, to impart knowledge on the need to protect animals, and to equip students with knowledge on the legal aspects of animal protection. Both master’s program and an additional one-year advanced diploma course have been declared open for applications, stated a statement released by the university.

The program will help its students understand the foundation of law and the constitution of India for its students, and cover the status of animal welfare in India. This will help individuals working in this space whether from a legal or a non - legal one, by providing an in-depth legal understanding of the biggest areas of concern with respect to animal welfare in India and emerging issues globally. The program will also cover the laws relating to the prevention of animal cruelty, criminal procedure, wildlife laws, and other policies that directly impact animal welfare, as well as how to report crimes against animals.

Alokparna Sengupta, managing director of HSI/India and honorary director for the Animal Law Centre, said, “In order to build a more equitable world, we must examine how the legal system impacts welfare as a whole. Through this program, NALSAR aims to create experts, be it lawyers or other professionals, in allied sectors catering to animal protection and specializing in the legal aspects of animal laws in India, as well as internationally recognized laws. This is a wonderful opportunity to understand the legal and jurisprudential patterns of animals protection and animal welfare issues, and to be well-equipped to handle practical and contemporary aspects and challenges faced on the ground.”

The curriculum of the program is tailor-made to meet the professional needs of animal welfare and protection advocates and lawyers. Students enrolled in this course will get round-the-clock access to reading materials, presentations and video lectures on an online platform developed specifically for the course, as stated in a media statement by the university. It added that, the last date for the admission of the course is 16 August 2021