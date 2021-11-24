National Apprenticeship Training Scheme: Cabinet Approves Aid Of Over Rs 3k Crore

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on November 24, took a decision related to National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS). The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved to continue NATS for next five years. Approval has been given to stipendiary support of Rs 3,054 crore to the apprentices will complete apprenticeship training under NATS of the Ministry of Education. It will be applicable for people undergoing training for the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26 (up to March 31, 2026).

Stipend details

Over 9 lakhs apprentices will be trained by Industry and commercial organisations. The apprentices who have completed their graduation and diploma programmes from Engineering, Humanities, Science and Commerce streams will be given stipends of Rs 9,000 and Rs 8,000 per month respectively. The Government has approved an expenditure of more than Rs. 3,000 crore during the next five years which is about 4.5 times the expenditure made during the previous 5 years. This increased expenditure on apprenticeship is in line with the thrust which National Education Policy 2020 has given to apprenticeship.

Ministry of Education says that NATS will provide apprenticeships in the emerging areas under 'Production Linked Incentive' (PLI) such as Mobile manufacturing, Medical devices manufacturing, Pharma sector, Electronics/Technology products, Automobile sector etc. The scheme will also be preparing skilled manpower for connectivity/logistics industry sectors, identified under GatiShakti. The highlights of official notification can be checked here.

According to an official notification, "In keeping with the Government emphasis on "SabkaSaath, SabkaVikas, --SabkaVishwas, SabkaPrayaas", the scope of NATS has further been expanded to include students from Humanities, Science and Commerce besides students from engineering stream. This scheme aims to raise the standards of skill level by strengthening the skill ecosystem and as a result, will provide employment to approximately 7 lakhs youths in the next five years."

About NATS

Under the National Apprenticeship Scheme, apprenticeship training is provided to students who are pursuing technical courses. Now the students pursuing education in non-technical subjects will also be able to get the benefit of this scheme. The government has prepared a final cabinet note of this amendment and this note has been sent to the Cabinet Secretariat. An inter-ministerial consultation was also held in this regard and the final note is sent to the cabinet secretariat for consideration. Through this amendment educational training to graduates, technicians, and degree apprentices will be offered.