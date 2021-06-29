National Statistics Day 2021 Today: Significance, Theme And Courses In Statistics

National Statistics Day 2021: The nation is celebrating 'Statistics Day' today. The Indian Government has been celebrating Statistics Day every year on June 29. The celebration aims to popularise the use of Statistics in everyday life and sensitize the public as to how Statistics helps in shaping and framing policies. Read to know the significance of statistics and also courses available in statistics in India.

National Statistics Day 2021 theme

Every year, one particular theme of current national importance is chosen. It is being done for focused discussions towards improvements in statistical systems of the area and filling the data gaps. The theme of Statistics Day, 2021 is Sustainable Development Goal (SDG)- 2 (End Hunger, Achieve Food Security and Improved Nutrition and Promote Sustainable Agriculture).

National Statistics Day significance

Statistics Day is one of the special days that is celebrated at the National level. It is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Late Prof. PC Mahalanobis. The day is celebrated to honor the invaluable contribution in establishing the National Statistical System.

National Statistics Day Celebration 2021

The main event of the day will be conducted in virtual format at NITI Aayog, New Delhi because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chief Guest of the event is Rao Inderjit Singh. Ministers and Directors and other dignitaries are also scheduled to address the participants on the occasion. Some of them are-

MoS of Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) and Ministry of Planning- Prof. Bimal Kumar Roy

Chairman of National Statistical Commission- Dr. G. P. Samanta

Chief Statistician of India & Secretary MoSPI- Prof. Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay

Director of Indian Statistical Institute- Mr. Pietro Gennari

Chief Statistician of Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations- Ms. Renata Lok-Dessallien

Senior officers of Central/ State Governments and other stakeholders will also participate in the event through video conferencing/ webcasting.

Awards in Statistics

On this occasion, MoSPI also recognizes the outstanding contribution for high-quality research work in the field of applied and theoretical statistics benefiting the official statistical system. This year, the winners of Prof. P.C. Mahalanobis National Award in Official Statistics, 2021, and Prof C. R. Rao National Award for Young Statistician, 2021 will be announced during the event. The winners of the ‘On the Spot Essay Writing Competition, 2021’ for Post Graduate Students on the subject relevant to statistics organized at the All India level will also be felicitated.

Importance of Statistics

Statistics help in forming economic plans and policies. It presents facts in a precise and definitive form. Statistics plays a vital role in the health field and helps conduct social surveys. It is also an essential part of Mathematics.

Courses in Statistics

B.A Statistics- 3 years

B.Sc Statistics- 3 years

M.A Statistics- 2 years

M.Sc Statistics-2 years

Ph.D. in Statistics- 2 years

Master of Philosophy in Statistics- 2 years

Some Colleges offering Statistics course in India